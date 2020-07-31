Lionel Messi Transfer: Inter Milan Reportedly Prepare €260 Million Deal For Barcelona Icon

Rumours regarding a potential Lionel Messi transfer appear to have gotten stronger after a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport this week. The Lionel Messi transfer rumours have been making headlines for a while now, with reports suggesting that the Argentine icon is unhappy at Barcelona and has already told his teammates about his desire to move elsewhere. The latest reveal by the publication while covering Inter Milan transfer news suggests the Nerazzurri may be the frontrunners in any Lionel Messi transfer move.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Inter ready €260 million war chest to bring Barca icon to Italy

With Lionel Messi yet to sign a new contract with Barcelona, reports suggest that Inter Milan have already formulated a potential offer for the Argentine star. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Nerazzurri are willing to pay around €260 million to Barcelona over four years. The publication also suggested that the salary awarded in any Messi to Inter transfer would be more than what Cristiano Ronaldo earns for Juventus, with the Barcelona No. 10 earning a net amount of €50 million per annum.

Inter Milan transfer news; Messi to Inter transfer possible, owners interested since 2016

Italian publications covering Inter Milan transfer news have long been reporting about how Inter could be the only Serie A club capable of pulling off a Messi transfer. Sky Sports Italia had earlier explained how Inter’s owners Suning are capable of negotiating a Messi to Inter deal. La Repubblica, on the other hand, mentioned how the club’s interest in signing the star forward dates back to 2016. According to the report, Inter president Steven Zhang had laid down his demands to the club management which revolved around bringing Messi to Inter soon after Suning purchased the club from Indonesian tycoon Erick Thohir. The report concluded that while the owner’s demands were then ignored due to Inter’s Financial Fair Play situation, a possible Messi to Inter deal may be on the cards now.

Messi's father sparks rumours of transfer

According to Reports - Messi's father will be in Milan to negotiate the possibility of Leo's transfer to Inter Milan

🧐



pic.twitter.com/0gTcLI5pYF — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) July 23, 2020

The Barcelona skipper's father Jorge Messi himself sent the Lionel Messi transfer rumour mill churning last week. Italian media outlet Rai revealed that Jorge Messi, who also serves as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's agent will negotiate Messi’s transfer to the Nerazzurri from the 2021-2022 season onwards when his contract expires. This claim was backed by another La Gazzetta dello Sport report which explained how Messi’s father is looking to take advantage of the lower tax rates in Italy and will move to Milan's Porta Nova neighbourhood next month to negotiate a possible transfer.

