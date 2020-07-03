Lionel Messi Transfer Talks Emerge, Star Halts Contract Extension After Barcelona Debacle

Real Madrid’s narrow victory against Getafe on Thursday saw the Los Blancos extend their lead at the top of LaLiga by four points. Their lead was partially facilitated by Barcelona’s consecutive draws against Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid. After seeing the title slip away despite leading before the coronavirus lockdown, Lionel Messi has reportedly halted contract negotiations with the Camp Nou outfit.

Lionel Messi contract extension: Messi Barcelona exit on cards?

Earlier reports suggested that Lionel Messi and Barcelona were negotiating to extend his stay at least until 2023. However, the recent slump in the club’s form and lack of trust in manager Quique Setien’s ability to lead the defending LaLiga champions, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has decided against extending his contract with Barcelona, as per Spanish media publication AS.

Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona runs until June 30, 2021. If the Argentina international decides against extending his stay, then he will be legally authorised to negotiate with clubs from January 2021 on a free transfer. His contract with Barcelona includes a special clause that allows him to leave the club during the transfer window as a free agent.

Lionel Messi contract extension: Messi Barcelona exit speculations emerge

However, the special clause’s deadline for this summer has already ended. This suggests that Messi will continue at the club for another season before deciding on his next move. The AS report states that the Argentine forward is upset for being constantly blamed for Barcelona’s dip in form this season. His issues with club president Josep Bartomeu and sporting director Eric Abidal is not hidden from the public eye, with Messi openly bashing the latter on social media.

Lionel Messi contract extension: Messi and Setien at loggerheads

Lionel Messi is particularly frustrated with the way things have worked at Barcelona since the arrival of Setien. Several players are unhappy with the former Real Betis boss’ tactics. Messi feels that the club has been less supportive in getting the desired players at Camp Nou, raising doubts on the club’s transfer policy.

Lionel Messi contract extension: Barcelona to play Villareal amid Messi Barcelona exit reports

Messi has been vocal of his desire to play alongside Neymar at Barcelona, a deal which failed to materialise last summer. Despite issues, Barcelona will not want to give up on their all-time top goalscorer any time soon. Amid the Messi Barcelona exit reports, his side will next play Villareal at El Madrigal on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP