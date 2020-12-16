Lionel Messi Transfer: PSG Asks Its Stores To Prepare For Argentine's Dramatic Signing

After a scintillating victory against Manchester United in the Champions League, Brazilian superstar Neymar, when asked about Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, claimed he would want to play alongside his former teammate next season. Since then, talks of a Messi transfer to the French capital have begun doing the rounds, despite interest from Manchester City. Two matchdays later, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been paired up against Barcelona in the Round of 16 of the competition. And the Parc des Princes outfit have further triggered the transfer talks with new order for the club stores, hinting at the arrival of Messi to PSG.

Is Messi leaving Barcelona? Messi contract ends in 2021

Messi was on the verge of an exit from Barcelona last summer following the burofax saga. But the then president Josep Maria Bartomeu forced the Argentina international to continue at Camp Nou or abide the hefty release clause. But the six-time Ballon d'Or winner might well be on his way out of the club next summer.

His contract expires at the end of the current season. The two parties are yet to speak on a contract renewal with no full-time president at the helm at Camp Nou following Bartomeu's exit in October. In the event that no settlement is agreed upon, Messi will be allowed to negotiate with prospective clubs beginning in January to secure a free transfer next summer.

Neymar and Messi reunion in Champions League on cards

And PSG have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the Barcelona captain. Besides, Neymar's recent comments that he wishes to play alongside Messi next summer have further triggered talks of the Argentine dumping Manchester City's interest to join the Pac des Princes outfit with a hope of a Neymar reunion.

The 𝙈𝙎𝙉 🆚 PSG pic.twitter.com/RPzMdnIHXo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 15, 2020

But, the two sides will come up against each other in the final 16 of the Champions League as fans reminisce Barcelona's epic comeback against PSG in 2017, steered by Messi and Luis Suarez. But the situation is different, the MSN era has come to an end with Suarez now playing with Atletico Madrid.

PSG stores prepare for Lionel Messi transfer

To this end, PSG's marketing department has sent out an order asking the partner stores "to be prepared for the rush of trade in the event of a transfer seeing the arrival of Messi to PSG. However, the defending Ligue 1 champions will have to deal with a major concern - his shirt number, with Neymar already donning no. 10 at the back.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter