Neymar Sends Message To ‘friend’ Lionel Messi Ahead Of Barcelona-PSG UCL Last-16 Tie

PSG superstar Neymar sent a special message to his "friend" and former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi ahead of their mouthwatering encounter in the Champions League last-16. Following the Champions League draw that took place in Nyon on Monday, it was confirmed that PSG will face off against the Catalan giants. Neymar is currently out injured with an ankle problem but is expected to be fit for the games against Barcelona which will take place in February 2021.

ALSO READ: Wolfsburg's Weghorst Apologizes For Playing Down Virus Fears

Neymar's message for Messi ahead of crunch UCL Round of 16 clash

On Monday, the UCL Round of 16 draw saw plenty of exciting fixtures in store but Barcelona vs PSG was arguably the pick of the bunch. The first-leg game between the two sides is set to take place at the Camp Nou and see the return of Neymar to his former club since his world record €222m transfer to the French capital in 2017. It's bound to be an emotional return for the 28-year-old, who spent four years at the Camp Nou, helping the Catalan side win the Champions League in 2015.

ALSO READ: Erling Haaland Wins Golden Boy Award After Sizzling Goalscoring Form For Dortmund

Just hours after the UCL Round of 16 draw between Barcelona and PSG was confirmed, Neymar took to social media to post a message for the Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi. The two-time Ligue 1 champion posted an image of himself with Messi during their time at a Ballon d'Or event and wrote, "I will see you again soon, my friend" along with some telling emojis.

ALSO READ:Petr Cech Makes BLUNDER With First Touch Of Game, Costs Chelsea U23 Side Vs Tottenham

Messi and Neymar have spoken publicly about their friendship, which dates back to their time together at Barcelona. After Neymar left for PSG, rumours circulated that the Brazilian wanted to go back to Catalonia. Earlier this month, Neymar said that it would be a "dream" for him to play alongside Messi again.

Reports also linked Messi to PSG after his failed plea for a move away from Barcelona in the summer. The 33-year-old could be in his final year at Barcelona and is yet to agree on a contract extension. However, before any of that can happen, Messi and Neymar will meet in the Champions League Round of 16 in this season’s edition of the premier European competition.

ALSO READ: Christian Eriksen To Man United Unlikely Despite Ability To Replace Paul Pogba

Here is the full list of Champions League fixtures in the Round of 16

February 16 & March 10

Leipzig (GER) vs Liverpool (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP) vs Paris (FRA)

February 17 & March 9

Porto (POR) vs Juventus (ITA)

Sevilla (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)

February 23 & March 17

Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern (GER)

Atlético (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG)

February 24 & March 16

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Image Credits - Neymar Instagram