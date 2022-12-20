After finally achieving his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup trophy, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi put up an emotional post to explain the struggles it took him to reach this moment. In his post, he explained how he began his footballing career at a small club in Argentina called Grandoli and how years later, he won the greatest honour in football in Qatar.

He also gave a special mention to legendary Argentian footballer Diego Maradona, who Messi was often compared with. The 35-year-old also gave a special praise to his former team members who paved the way for him and the rest of the team to finally win the FIFA World Cup with Argentina (1978, 1986) after 36 years.

'From Grandoli to Qatar': Lionel Messi on struggles he faced

Taking to his official Instagram handle on December 20, Lionel Messi wrote in Spanish,

"From Grandoli to the Qatar World Cup took almost 30 years. It was close to three decades when the ball gave me many joys and also some sorrows. I always had a dream of being a World Champion and I didn't want to stop trying, even knowing that maybe I would never give up.



This Cup we got is also from all those who did not make it in the previous World Cups we played, like in 2014 in Brazil, where they all deserved it for how they fought until the same final, worked hard and wanted it as much as I did... And we deserved it even in that damn ending.



It's also from Diego who encouraged us from heaven. And of all those who spent the time always putting first the National Team without looking so much at the result but the desire we always put into it, also when things didn't go as we wanted.



And of course, it's from all this beautiful group that was formed and of the technical team and all the people of the national team who, being anonymous, work day and night to make it easier for us.



Many times failure is part of the journey and learning and without the disappointments, it is impossible for success to come..



Thank you very much from my heart! Let's go Argentina!!!

Image: AP