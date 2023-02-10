After Scoring 4 Goals, Ronaldo Makes A Humble Request To The Match Referee - WATCH

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is having a quite nice time at Saudi football club Al-Nassr and his career also seems to be growing empathetically after he left English club Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo while playing the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Wehda scored 4 goals in the match.

During the match we saw an interesting moment where match match referee Sultan Al-Harbi asked Ronaldo to sign the match ball for him after Ronaldo's 4 goal haul in the match. Al-Harbi had rewarded Ronaldo with a penalty and given him a chance to complete his 61st hatrick of his career. The referee was also asked to consult VAR as the penalty he awarded to Ronaldo came off a handball incident.

Referee Sultan Al-Harbi asks Ronaldo to sign the match ball- Watch

Ronaldo's first two goals in the match came easily after he was able to beat Al-Wehda's offside trap. Ronaldo then had a chance to complete his hat trick after he was awarded a penalty by the referee due to the handball incident. Ronaldo didn't miss the penalty and scored the 61st hatrick of his career.

Till now Cristiano Ronaldo has not been in his top form in the Saudi Arabian Pro League after he arrived at Al-Nassr in December last year. The club has just won one game since his arrival. Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Al-Nassr at a huge contract of 173 million per year.

Ronaldo has had a legendary career where he has seen a lot of quality footballers and has also faced tough competition from them. It seems that Ronaldo will dominate here at Al-Nassr as the competition here at Al-Nassr is slightly weaker than Ronaldo is used to. However this can prove wrong as his teammate Anderson Talisca is taking all the praise with his competition.

Ronaldo also captained an all star Riyadh XI against Paris Saint Germain who had come to Saudi to play a friendly match earlier this year. Though Paris Saint Germain had won the match that time by a score of 5-4.

The match also saw a dream faceoff between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when they took on each other in the friendly match.