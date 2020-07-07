Lionel Messi Will End His Career At Barcelona, Asserts Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu believes that Lionel Messi will end his career at Camp Nou amid speculation surrounding his future. Lionel Messi has been linked with a move away from Barcelona over the past few weeks amid rumours of a rift with the coaching staff, including manager Quique Setien. Lionel Messi has also reportedly been stalling on a new contract with the Catalonians but Barcelona president Bartomeu remains confident the Argentine will hang up his boots at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi contract: Barcelona president Bartomeu on Messi ending career at Camp Nou

Following Barcelona's 4-1 win against Villarreal on Sunday in LaLiga, Bartomeu spoke to Spanish network Movistar and opened up on the transfer talk around Lionel Messi. The 57-year-old Spaniard stated, "Messi has told me that he will end his working and footballing life at Barcelona." Bartomeu further added that Barcelona are working on a new Lionel Messi contract extension dismissing any rumours of a potential exit for Messi next summer. "We will be able to enjoy him for much longer", Bartomeu concluded.

Relax Barcelona fans 😎



Messi will end his career at the club, according to Josep Bartomeu. pic.twitter.com/ShaehItzzH — Goal Asia (@Goal_Asia_) July 6, 2020

Lionel Messi Barcelona exit talk: Lionel Messi contract situation

The Barcelona captain last signed a deal with the club in 2017, but in recent months the 33-year-old has become more outspoken on the club's hierarchy. Feuds with Barcelona's Director of Football Eric Abidal, and more recently, with manager Quique Setien, have sparked rumours of a Messi Barcelona exit. Only last week, radio station Cadena Ser reported that Lionel Messi is unhappy and wants to leave Barcelona once his contract runs out in the summer of 2021.

Prior to the win against Villarreal, Barcelona were held to consecutive 2-2 draws against Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid. Reports have claimed that there is plenty of tension among the Barcelona players and coaching staff. Over the past few weeks, cameras have captured awkward and uncomfortable encounters between players and staff on the touchlines while there have also been reported training ground bust-ups. The poor results since the resumption of football have seen Barcelona lose their two-point lead at the top of the table as Real Madrid are now leaders of the pack, four points clear of second-placed Barcelona.

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram, AP