Hugo Lloris And Son Heung-Min Brawl At Half-time During Match Against Everton; Watch

Tottenham Hotspur players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-Min got into a heated altercation at halftime during the 1-0 win against Everton on Monday night (Tuesday IST). What started as a stand-off quickly turned into a fight as the two players were seen pushing each other and getting at each other's face. The two players had to be separated by their teammates while walking down the tunnel.

Lloris and Son brawl during the match; watch

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris got upset after Son Heung-Min's seemingly laidback approach while pressing an Everton player - believed to be Richarlison - right at the stroke of half-time. As soon as the whistle was blown, Hugo Lloris rushed over to Son, which ignited the bust-up between the two players. Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Moussa Sissoko and others were seen intervening to diffuse the heated moment.

Hugo Lloris & Son clashing with each other at half-time 😳 pic.twitter.com/jjVeKy36AR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 6, 2020

📸 - A very heated incident just before the Tottenham players head into the tunnel between Son & Lloris.



What on earth was going on there? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/NmALm6gyhG — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 6, 2020

Hugo Lloris addressed the incident after Spurs secured a nervy 1-0 win at home. An own goal from Toffees defender Michael Keane was enough for Spurs to snatch all three points. "It just belongs to the changing room. Outside you can say whatever you want. What happened is just part of football sometimes," Lloris told Sky Sports during the post-match interview. "There is no problem at all, you could see after the game we were fine. I think to concede a chance a few seconds before half-time because we didn't make a press annoyed me but yeah, that's football."

Lloris & Son at full-time hugging it out after they clashed at HT. 😁pic.twitter.com/JB5NHcCJi6 — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) July 6, 2020

While Spurs did pick up a crucial win on Monday night, their form in the Premier League has been far from ideal. Since the league restarted last month, Tottenham have picked up just two wins in four matches and lost their last game 1-3 to Sheffield United. Spurs have just 48 points after 33 matches, nine points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

Hugo Lloris highlighted the importance of the win against Everton for the morale of the team having an indifferent season. "We don't have the right to lose more points, it's important to have a run. Tonight 1-0 is enough, we kept a clean sheet and made the effort together," he added. The Spurs captain buried talks of a locker room row with Son Heung-Min by stating that the players aim to fight to the end the season on a high note.

Jose Mourinho reacts to Lloris and Son brawl

Meanwhile, Spurs manager labelled the bust-up between the two senior players of the club as 'beautiful'. The Portuguese manager, who took charge at Tottenham last year, said during the post-match media session: "It's probably the consequence of our meetings. If you want to blame somebody for that, it's me. I was critical of my boys because they are not, in my opinion, critical enough of themselves or each other."

Mourinho explained that he asked his players to be more demanding of each other and started emphasising the pressure of team spirit on every member of the team. The former Manchester United manager said sometimes it could lead to volatile situations like the one that happened between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-Min. "I was really pleased. At halftime, I told them when you had this reaction that I had no doubts that you would stick together until the end."

🗣 "It was beautiful, you need to demand from each other. I was really pleased"



Jose Mourinho on Hugo Lloris & Son's fight at half-time pic.twitter.com/ju6Jg29zn3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 6, 2020

Tottenham vs Everton highlights

