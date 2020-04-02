Lionel Messi Works Out With Son In Adorable Moment During Coronavirus Lockdown: Watch

Lionel Messi and the rest of the Barcelona squad have had a mixed bag of results over the course of the 2019-20 LaLiga season. The Argentina-born striker has 24 goals for Barcelona this season before the league was suspended last month due the COVID-19 pandemic spreading fast in Europe. Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Spain, which is one of the worst-affected countries in the world at present, Barcelona players have been forced to train indoors in order to further avoid the spread of the virus.

Throwback to when Lionel Messi scored in 21 straight LaLiga games in the 2012-13 season

Days without football: 21



Back in 2012/13, when Messi scored in 21 straight La Liga games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dERshAt4JI — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 2, 2020

Lionel Messi quarantine

Lionel Messi works out with son in an adorable moment during coronavirus lockdown: Watch

Lionel Messi’s new workout partner is his 2 year old son Ciro ❤️🏋️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xyvTnt7WOm — FutbolOnTap (@goalontap) April 1, 2020

The 32-year-old Lionel Messi is putting his personal gym to good use during the coronavirus lockdown and was joined by some company as well. In the above video, Lionel Messi's two-year-old son Ciro is seen goofing around as his dad carries on with his fitness drills within the confines of their home. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's wife Antonella Roccuzzo recorded the adorable video of Ciro, who did his ten sit-ups in a striped onesie while doting dad Messi counted. After that, the curly-haired toddler gleefully told the current Barcelona captain "It’s your turn now daddy.”

