The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lionel Messi Works Out With Son In Adorable Moment During Coronavirus Lockdown: Watch

Football News

Lionel Messi keeps himself busy during the coronavirus lockdown as he was seen training. However, he was accompanied by adorable two-year-old son Ciro.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and the rest of the Barcelona squad have had a mixed bag of results over the course of the 2019-20 LaLiga season. The Argentina-born striker has 24 goals for Barcelona this season before the league was suspended last month due the COVID-19 pandemic spreading fast in Europe. Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Spain, which is one of the worst-affected countries in the world at present, Barcelona players have been forced to train indoors in order to further avoid the spread of the virus.

Also Read | Chicharito, MLS community pay tribute to medical professionals amid coronavirus lockdown

Throwback to when Lionel Messi scored in 21 straight LaLiga games in the 2012-13 season

Also Read | COVID-19 pandemic: Tottenham allow Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn to fly back

Lionel Messi quarantine 

Also Read: Lionel Messi Likened To Idol Che Guevara After Accepting 70% Pay Cut Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Lionel Messi works out with son in an adorable moment during coronavirus lockdown: Watch

Also Read | Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa shaves head to support cancer-stricken mother

The 32-year-old Lionel Messi is putting his personal gym to good use during the coronavirus lockdown and was joined by some company as well. In the above video, Lionel Messi's two-year-old son Ciro is seen goofing around as his dad carries on with his fitness drills within the confines of their home. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's wife Antonella Roccuzzo recorded the adorable video of Ciro, who did his ten sit-ups in a striped onesie while doting dad Messi counted. After that, the curly-haired toddler gleefully told the current Barcelona captain "It’s your turn now daddy.”

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: USWNT star Alex Morgan makes surprising choic

Also Read | Lionel Messi quarantine: Barcelona star picks four Premier League players in his top 15 young footballers list

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
UNITE AND FIGHT CORONA: PM MODI
Air India
AIR INDIA SIGNS CONTRACT
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Saudi Arabia
24-HOUR CURFEW IN MECCA & MEDINA
COVID-19
'9000 MARKAZ CONTACTS TRACED'
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK