Lionel Messi Picks Four Premier League Players In His Top 15 Young Footballers List

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has named the 15 best young football stars in the world, according to him. While his list includes the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe, four Premier League talents also make it to the esteemed list. Here's a look at some of the talents touted by the Barcelona captain as the best young stars in the world.

Lionel Messi top 15 young footballers

According to Daily Star, Lionel Messi named Liverpool defender Trent-Alexander Arnold as one of the top 15 young footballers in the world. The England international has emerged as one of the prominent members of Jurgen Klopp's side. He played an important role in Barcelona's humiliating semi-final defeat against Liverpool at Anfield last season.

Lionel Messi top 15 young footballers include Jadon Sancho

Thank you everyone for sending your birthday wishes, I appreciate you guys a lot!❤️🙏🏼

Breezy Quarantine! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MmA98mJo33 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) March 25, 2020

Lionel Messi named former Manchester City star Jadon Sancho as one of the best young players in the world. Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Man United as the front-runners to sign the winger. Jadon Sancho is valued at €130 million by his side and the Old Trafford side will have to shell out an equivalent amount to sign the player.

Mason Mount makes it to Lionel Messi's list

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount has emerged onto the scene this season since the appointment of Frank Lampard as the manager. Mason Mount has netted six goals along with five assists and is considered as a promising young talent in Europe. The inclusion of Mason Mount in Lionel Messi's list, therefore, did not surprise many.

Lionel Messi's list includes Phil Foden

Lionel Messi has also included Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden in his list. Although Phil Foden has played fewer minutes than the other Premier League youngsters, the Man City youngster is held in high regard at the club. Phil Foden has netted thrice while also bagging seven assists this season.