Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi: USWNT Star Alex Morgan Makes Surprising Choice

An old video of USWNT star Alex Morgan has been doing the rounds in which she puts an end to the Ronaldo vs Messi debate. The video is from 2015, in which Alex Morgan was asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Alex Morgan had her priorities set as she mentioned that Lionel Messi is on a much higher level than any other football player. In the same year, Alex Morgan featured on the cover of FIFA 16 with Lionel Messi in the USA. She took part in a Q&A session and the most common question came her way, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?.

USWNT star Alex Morgan is a Lionel Messi fan

Alex Morgan settled the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate by answering "I would have to say, Messi. He's just so much better. He's a level higher than any other player I watch. He's a really exciting player to watch,”

Alex Morgan took a jibe on Cristiano Ronaldo during his rape controversy

The USWNT star was very vocal while taking shots at Cristiano Ronaldo when he was allegedly accused of rape. She said "there is too much evidence of a cover-up" in the case and "money can and helps put stories down". Alex Morgan was set to meet Cristiano Ronaldo last year and she was asked whether the meeting would be awkward following the accusations she made, to which Alex Morgan replied, "I don't anticipate approaching him any differently than I would approach anyone else who I meet."

Aside from my 🙈 passing, being 7 months pregs hasn’t slowed me down too much! https://t.co/GeRgH4yaVb — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) February 4, 2020

