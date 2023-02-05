Lionel Messi's Brilliant Strike From Distance Helps PSG Beat Toulouse In Ligue 1 - WATCH

Lionel Messi emerges as the difference maker in PSG's clash against Toulouse on Saturday night. The Argentine scored the winner from distance and helped PSG solidify lead at the top. The goal that came in the 58th minute of the match can be touted as a typical Lionel Messi finish.

Lionel Messi has been in blistering goal-scoring form lately. Before Saturday's encounter against Toulouse, the 35-year-old had already amassed 14 goals and as many assists for PSG in all competitions. And now to augment the number of goals i on Saturday scored yet again to give his side the lead. Making his usual run outside the box Messi found the space he wanted in the 58th minute and gave the keeper no chance to save the ball that was destined to meet the left corner.

Watch the impeccable goal by Lionel Messi against Toulouse in Ligue 1:

Este ángulo del gol de Messi al Toulouse 🤩pic.twitter.com/hj0Gk9J6kn — Mati ⭐⭐⭐ (@matiasm_02) February 4, 2023

PSG's Injury Woes

PSG ahead of the champions league clash against Bayern Munich is on a wonderful run in the league. Messi is leading from the front however the injury woes have lessened the fire-power. Courtesy of a thigh injury Kylian Mbappe's participation in the first leg of the all-important round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich in the Champions League is a doubt. Kylian Mbappe has been in magnificent form for the Parisians so far this season. He has scored 25 goals and has provided six assists in 26 games across competitions. His absence could be a huge blow for the team in a crucial UEFA Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich. Further examination will be carried out on the player to determine his availability against the Bavarians.

Neymar is also set to miss the Bayern Munich clash. The Brazilian has been out due to an ankle injury. Despite of these injuries PSG is cruising in the league. PSG are currently 8 points clear at the top. However, based on the spending they have made over the years it can be stated that winning the UEFA Champions League is Nasser Al-Khelaifi's priority.