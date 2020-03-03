Lionel Messi's El Clasico Stats Since Cristiano Ronaldo's Departure Are Embarrassing

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has suffered quite a blow after the departure of his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. The Argentine star went goalless in the recent El Clasico as Los Blancos bettered the defending LaLiga champions on Sunday (Monday according to IST). Let us look at Lionel Messi El Clasico stats since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi El Clasico stats are embarrassing

0 - Lionel Messi has not been involved in any of his last five appearances against @realmadriden in all competitions, his worst historic run in the Clásico (425 minutes). Unrecognizable#MadridBarça #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/WgsEuy300s — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 2, 2020

According to a stat that was released on the internet after Lionel Messi-led Barcelona’s defeat, the star has not performed well against Real Madrid since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international went on to join Juventus in 2018 after a successful nine-year stint at the Spanish capital. Meanwhile, Messi has not scored or assisted since then in any El Clasico fixture.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2020 highlights: Lionel Messi El Clasico stats

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo played against each other for the last time in May 2018. In that game, the duo scored one goal each for their respective teams and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Since then, Messi has gone on to play five El Clasico games but has neither scored nor assisted in any of them. He has now gone goalless for 425 minutes in El Clasico, which is the worst goalscoring drought in his professional career.

1 - Thibaut Courtois is the first @realmadriden goalkeeper to kept a clean sheet in two Clasicos in the same @LaLigaEN season in the 21st century, saving the five shots on target he has faced against Barcelona in 2019/20, two of them against Lionel Messi. Critical. pic.twitter.com/poiBJMQCAS — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 2, 2020

Lionel Messi El Clasico stats are disappointing since Ronaldo's departure

This season, Real Madrid and Barcelona have played twice in LaLiga. The first El Clasico which was played at Camp Nou ended in a goalless draw. However, in the recent fixture, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona by scoring twice past Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Messi looked helpless at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Ronaldo watched the game from the stands, marking his first appearance at the stadium since his departure in 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats in El Clasico

Lionel Messi has played a total of 38 El Clasico games in his career with Barcelona. He has managed to score 26 goals against Real Madrid. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo's stats are incredible considering his nine-year stay. He has netted 18 goals against the Catalans while managing 30 appearances.

Lionel Messi El Clasico stats: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2020 highlights

Vinicius Jr and Mariano Diaz scored for Zinedine Zidane’s side as Barcelona failed to maintain their lead in LaLiga. Also, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois denied Messi an opportunity to score at the Bernabeu. It marked his second consecutive clean sheet against Barcelona. Real Madrid now lead in LaLiga, with a one-point advantage over second-placed Barcelona.

