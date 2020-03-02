The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Vinicius Jr. Becomes First Teenager To Score In El Clasico Since Lionel Messi

Football News

Vinicius Jr. made history as he became the youngest player to score in a LaLiga El Clasico. He beat Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi in the process.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid edged ahead in the race for the LaLiga title after an impressive 2-0 win over Barcelona on Sunday night (Monday IST). 19-year-old Vinicius Jr. was one of the best players for Real as the Brazilain scored in the 71st minute to hand the all-important lead to the home side. In doing so, Vinicius Jr. made history as he became the youngest player to score in a LaLiga El Clasico. He beat Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi in the process.

Also Read | Real Madrid And Zidane Set To Transfter Vinicius Jr On Loan?

Lionel Messi, who scored against Real Madrid in LaLiga back in March 2007, held the record for the youngest scorer for almost 13 years. However, the record has now been broken as Vinicius Jr. (19 years and 233 days) is the youngest to score in an El Clasico in LaLiga.

El Clasico highlights: Vinicius Jr. goal

Also Read | La Liga: Vinicius Jr And Rodrygo Guide Real Madrid To Win Over Osasuna

El Clasico highlights: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Vinicius Jr. was a dominating presence starting down the left for Real Madrid. The Brazilian managed to dominate Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo as he used his pace to good effect to hurt the visitors. After a decent first half, Real Madrid turned up the heat in the second period by dominating Barcelona on and off the ball.

Real's persistence was finally rewarded after Vinicius Jr. found the back of the net, albeit via a deflection. Toni Kroos showed great vision to find the Brazilian, who drove towards the box before seeing his shot deflect off Gerard Pique into the net. 

Mariano Diaz came off the bench to score in the dying minutes of the game to seal the important victory for Real Madrid.

Also Read | El Clasico Highlights: 'I Have A Wonderful Team' Says Real Madrid's Zidane After Vinicius Jr stars in win

El Clasico highlights: LaLiga summit for Los Blancos

The win in the Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash sees Zinedine Zidane's men topple Barcelona at the LaLiga summit with 56 points from 26 games. Meanwhile, Barcelona remain a closed second with 55 from 26. With just 12 game weeks left in the league, it'll be interesting to see if the Los Blancos can hold onto their lead and win their first LaLiga trophy since 2017. 

El Clasico highlights: Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo watches Vinicius Jr. do a 'Ronaldo' 

Also Read | El Clasico Highlights, History Of El Clasico And Rivalry Ahead Of Sunday Showdown

(Image Credits: LaLiga Official Twitter Page)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER SERIES LOSS
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
OWAISI: WHAT ABOUT ANURAG THAKUR?
BJP SLAMS SENA REVOKING COW SCHEME
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE