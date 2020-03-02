Vinicius Jr. Becomes First Teenager To Score In El Clasico Since Lionel Messi

Real Madrid edged ahead in the race for the LaLiga title after an impressive 2-0 win over Barcelona on Sunday night (Monday IST). 19-year-old Vinicius Jr. was one of the best players for Real as the Brazilain scored in the 71st minute to hand the all-important lead to the home side. In doing so, Vinicius Jr. made history as he became the youngest player to score in a LaLiga El Clasico. He beat Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi in the process.

1 - Vinícius Júnior (19 years and 233 days) has become the youngest player to score in #ElClásico in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century, breaking the record previously held by Lionel Messi in March 2007 (19y 259d). Explosion. pic.twitter.com/cUnEb3tmeR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2020

Also Read | Real Madrid And Zidane Set To Transfter Vinicius Jr On Loan?

Lionel Messi, who scored against Real Madrid in LaLiga back in March 2007, held the record for the youngest scorer for almost 13 years. However, the record has now been broken as Vinicius Jr. (19 years and 233 days) is the youngest to score in an El Clasico in LaLiga.

El Clasico highlights: Vinicius Jr. goal

Also Read | La Liga: Vinicius Jr And Rodrygo Guide Real Madrid To Win Over Osasuna

El Clasico highlights: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Vinicius Jr. was a dominating presence starting down the left for Real Madrid. The Brazilian managed to dominate Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo as he used his pace to good effect to hurt the visitors. After a decent first half, Real Madrid turned up the heat in the second period by dominating Barcelona on and off the ball.

Real's persistence was finally rewarded after Vinicius Jr. found the back of the net, albeit via a deflection. Toni Kroos showed great vision to find the Brazilian, who drove towards the box before seeing his shot deflect off Gerard Pique into the net.

Mariano Diaz came off the bench to score in the dying minutes of the game to seal the important victory for Real Madrid.

Also Read | El Clasico Highlights: 'I Have A Wonderful Team' Says Real Madrid's Zidane After Vinicius Jr stars in win

El Clasico highlights: LaLiga summit for Los Blancos

The win in the Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash sees Zinedine Zidane's men topple Barcelona at the LaLiga summit with 56 points from 26 games. Meanwhile, Barcelona remain a closed second with 55 from 26. With just 12 game weeks left in the league, it'll be interesting to see if the Los Blancos can hold onto their lead and win their first LaLiga trophy since 2017.

El Clasico highlights: Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo watches Vinicius Jr. do a 'Ronaldo'

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left, Real Madrid had failed to win a single El Clasico.



He returned tonight and they got their first win with Vinicius Jr. doing Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration as he watched from the stands.



Ronaldo’s influence is unreal. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/kIH0r7XEVh — RMadridbabe (@RMadridBabe) March 1, 2020

Also Read | El Clasico Highlights, History Of El Clasico And Rivalry Ahead Of Sunday Showdown

(Image Credits: LaLiga Official Twitter Page)