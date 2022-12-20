Lionel Messi's Romance With World Cup Trophy Continues As He Puts Up Another Post; See Pic

Lionel Messi seems to be enjoying the fan following he is garnering on social media as he has posted another image of himself with the FIFA World Cup trophy that has sent the internet into meltdown. In his latest post, he can be seen sleeping and holding the World Cup trophy in his hands with the caption, 'Good morning.'

Messi's simple post has received over 17 lakh likes in less than 25 minutes. He has received so many likes for a post just two days after he smashed the record for putting up the most-liked post on Instagram. His previous post of him holding the FIFA World Cup trophy after the Argentina vs France final has garnered over 57 lakh likes and counting. The previous record was held by a 'World Record Egg' post that received over 56 lakh likes.

Lionel Messi may have achieved 'GOAT' status with emphatic FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career may now just be complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a FIFA World Cup champion. He scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties on Sunday to claim a third FIFA World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat-trick in a final in 56 years.

Now there's no debate as Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer's greatest ever players, alongside Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared. Messi has achieved what Maradona did in 1986, dominate a World Cup for Argentina. Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and played a part in Angel Di Maria's goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes.

Argentina were utterly dominant until Mbappé stunned them by scoring two goals in a 97-second span to take the game to extra time. Messi then tapped in his second goal in the 109th minute but there was still time for another penalty from Mbappé to take the thrilling game to a shootout. Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick after Kingsley Coman had an attempt saved by Emiliano Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France.

(Inputs from AP)