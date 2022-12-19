Lionel Messi Makes First Statement As World Champion, Gives Firm Statement On Retirement

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is keen on carrying on playing with the national team after he led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title on December 18. A nation's hopes lay on his shoulders and he did not disappoint indeed by carrying his team in the finals against France with two goals and a penalty he converted in the shootout.

Lionel Messi issues massive statement after FIFA World Cup win

While speaking to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports after the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match, Lionel Messi said, "No, I'm not going to retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina." While the Argentine captain may not play another World Cup, he is likely to represent the La Albiceleste in the upcoming Copa America.

“It’s simply unbelievable. I knew that God was going to give me the Cup, I was sure — it was a big joy for us. I had this big dream since long time, I wanted to close my career with World Cup. I can’t ask more than this”.

After finally winning the World Cup, Lionel Messi may have made his strongest case yet to be considered soccer’s greatest player of all time. It will never be possible to say definitively, though, even after Argentina's 4-2 penalty shootout victory over France on Sunday in the final at Lusail Stadium. Messi has been his country's inspiration throughout the tournament in Qatar and scored twice in the game that finished 3-3 through extra time.

When it comes to the GOAT debate, Messi’s failure to win the sport’s biggest prize has always counted against him when measuring his achievements against Pele and Maradona. The same goes for Ronaldo. Messi is a seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world and lifted club soccer's biggest prize, the Champions League trophy, on four occasions. He ended his wait for a first major trophy with his country at last year’s Copa America.

The World Cup, however, is the ultimate measure of greatness, and Pele and Maradona secured immortality with inspirational performances on that stage. That had eluded Messi until Sunday. Yes, he was part of the Argentina team that lost to Germany 1-0 in the 2014 final, but the magic he produced game in, game out during his peak years for Barcelona never seemed to translate when wearing the blue and white stripes of his country. At 35 and nearing the end of his career, the tournament in Qatar was widely seen as his final shot at the World Cup. And if that is the case, he saved his best for last.

(Inputs from AP)