Lionel Messi's MLS Debut: American Celebs Show Up To Cheer For Football's Greatest Player

The DRV PNK Stadium buzzed with excitement as fans, entertainment icons, and sports legends eagerly gathered to witness the highly anticipated MLS debut of none other than Lionel Messi, the global soccer superstar. Alongside devoted Inter Miami fans, numerous A-list celebrities and renowned athletes, such as Serena Williams, LeBron James, and Kim Kardashian, were present to witness the historic moment. The stadium was sold-out, reflecting the immense excitement surrounding Messi's first appearance in North America.

Inter Miami started the match by taking a 1-0 lead before half-time

Cruz Azul scored a equalizer in the 65th minute thanks to Uriel Antuna

Lionel Messi then netted a goal in the 94th minute to help his team win

From LeBron James to Serena Williams, A-list celebs show support for Messi

The match against Liga MX's Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup was intense and thrilling, with Inter Miami securing a 2-1 victory, thanks to Lionel Messi's heroics. The Argentine superstar showcased his brilliance by netting a spectacular 94th-minute free-kick, leaving everyone in awe of his skills and clutch performance.

On social media, the admiration for Messi poured in, with LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes among those expressing their praise for the football legend's outstanding display. Thomas Müller, who plays for Bayern Munich, also lauded Messi's 'great start' for his new club. Here's some of the reactions that are going viral on social media.

Victoria Beckham, standing in support of her husband's team, was also present, and her close friend Marc Anthony joined the Beckhams in celebrating this momentous night. Kim Kardashian, known for her active involvement in supporting various sports and cultural events, attended the game accompanied by her son, Saint, making it a special and memorable experience for both of them.

The reaction of Kim Kardashian, Selena Williams, Beckham and his family to Messi Free-Kick



Speed is actually a Messi fan low key

The presence of these prominent figures not only emphasized the significance of Messi's debut but also showcased the immense admiration and recognition he receives from influential individuals across diverse fields of fame. It was an unforgettable night that cemented football's place in the hearts of fans and celebrities alike in the United States and across the globe.

