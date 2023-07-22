LeBron James Shows Up At Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut, Both Players Hug It Out | WATCH

Lionel Messi made his debut for Inter Miami on Friday night during the League Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul. Playing off the bench, Messi made his debut memorable with a goal in injury time as the Major League Soccer side clinched a 2-1 victory at home. Meanwhile, fans and celebrities from all over the world, including NBA great LeBron James traveled from all over the US to watch Messi’s first-ever game for the Miami-based club.

Game Recognizes Game: LeBron James and Messi hug it out, take Internet by storm

Alongside celebrities like Serena Willams and Kim Kardashian, LeBron James also marked his presence at the DRV PNK Stadium to witness Messi’s debut. Before the match began, both masters of their respective fields, met up in the stands and shared a hug. The video of the same was shared on Twitter by the MLS, which was quick to go viral among fans.

Meanwhile, in another video making rounds on social media, Inter Miami co-owner and English football legend David Beckham was seen sharing the frame with LeBron. David and his wife Victoria Beckham can be spotted clicking pictures with the basketball great as players from both side warmed up on the pitch. Here’s a look at how the fans reacted to the videos.

The Two goats 🐐 — Amadu (@AmaduBa44271092) July 22, 2023

I think there are some other players in both their sports who would take that 🐐 — Brian T. Greene (@BGtheWorld) July 22, 2023

The greatest basketball player of all time meeting the greatest football player of all time. This video is insane. 🐐👑 — Tommy Busam (@TommyBusam) July 22, 2023

This is one of the greatest moments in sports history tbh — Nsebenzo Sisanda Gumede🇿🇦 (@sisandathegoat) July 22, 2023

Victoria Beckham taking LeBron James and David Beckham a photo before Inter Miami game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QD4ey0Axvw — LOKY (@LokyMann) July 21, 2023

After his debut, Lionel Messi is expected to take the field in the Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United on Wednesday, July 26.