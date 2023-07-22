'On My Feet Applauding': Reactions Surge After Messi Scores His Debut Goal In MLS History

Quick links:
Lionel Messi on his Inter Miami debut at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Image: AP
In a thrilling match, Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 to claim the Leagues Cup group match victory. Incredibly, Lionel Messi, made his first Inter Miami appearance and netted the game-winning goal directly from a free kick in the 94th minute. Both Miami's Robert Taylor and Cruz Azul's Uriel Antuna scored goals early in the match for their respective teams.
The home crowd, which featured celebrities such as LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Kim Kardashian, exploded in applause immediately before halftime in response to the Argentine's spectacular strike. When Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets joined the contest as subs in the 54th minute, tensions among the opponents rose.
Messi's acquisition gave Inter's attack a new dimension, but their defence stayed vulnerable. Cruz Azul levelled and put pressure on Miami with a great effort by Antuna in the 65th minute. The MLS team, on the other hand, refused to back down and continued to battle.
LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023
Leo got close to scoring following a brilliant through ball, but a mild penalty claim was denied, and a hazardous attempt was halted. But the Argentine big breakthrough came in the final moments of the game when he struck a remarkable 25-yard goal that secured the MLS side a win on his debut.
Inter Miami's winless streak ended with this stunning performance, as Messi gave the supporters at the DRV PNK Stadium a day they will cherish for the rest of their lives.
Lionel Messi's amazing performance in his Inter Miami debut has sparked much praise on Twitter. Users are in amazement at his incredible 94th-minute winning goal, which he scored with a spectacular free kick.
Nah I am still on my feet applauding. LIONEL MESSI YOU HAVE ROCKED MY WORLD https://t.co/Qltqjg8vgy— tag (@mxdric) July 22, 2023
The thing about true legends, the absolute best of the best historically, is they somehow always find themselves in these moments, no matter the stage of their career, and just deliver. Over and over again.— nick wright (@getnickwright) July 22, 2023
Sports are just the best, man. https://t.co/lfMI5lTlCr
No words. None.— IMCF Traveller (@IMCFTraveller) July 22, 2023
This is not real life. Wow. https://t.co/zdGlpbnaDw
Today has been a good footy day #Messi𓃵 https://t.co/PQ96kmImvG— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 22, 2023
LeBron James, Serena Williams, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian must be wondering why all the hype for a 5'7 autistic man— Dexter (@_DexTer_11) July 22, 2023
Now they know https://t.co/nkfx9Ww1YZ
The platform is inundated with more such tweets which praise Messi's great abilities and the effect he made in his debut for the club. Fans and football fans alike lauded the famous player's remarkable performance, which demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the finest in the sport's history.