Chelsea Fans React To Branislav Ivanovic's Shock Move To West Brom On Free Transfer

In a surprising turn of events, former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic joined Premier League new boys West Brom on Tuesday. The 36-year-old defender joined West Brom on a one year deal. Prior to his Premier League return, the defender was playing in the Russian Premier League with Zenit St Petersburg. After the Ivanovic to West Brom deal was confirmed, many fans reacted to the shock news online.

Ivanovic Chelsea career round up

Fans of Chelsea and the Premier League will be well versed with Ivanovic’s qualities. The Serbian defender spent close to a decade with Chelsea and was a crucial part of the sides that won silverware during the period. With Chelsea, Branislav Ivanovic won three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one Champions League, one Europa League, one League Cup and one Community Shield. While Ivanovic currently plays as a right-back, he is also capable of playing as a central defender in the side. During his time in the Premier League, Ivanovic was named in the PFA Team of the Year twice. The Chelsea defender was also known for his goal-scoring prowess, as he is the defender with the second-most goals for Chelsea after club legend John Terry. In 377 appearances for Chelsea, the defender scored 34 goals and assisted further 34 for the club.

Defender's fans react to Ivanovic Premier League news

Look after him lads , Chelsea legend pic.twitter.com/VvXPUNpitq — timo tea (@timo_tea) September 15, 2020

@bendreher88 second best player you’ve ever had, behind this man pic.twitter.com/NJ2vD59VAr — John (@JohnKay169) September 15, 2020

Nah could be wrong but I think this is EXACTLY what we need, real experience and leadership in that defence, enter the Serbian GOAT 😍 — Sarah ❤ (@sarah_WBAx) September 15, 2020

The defender’s surprising return to the Premier League with West Brom raised eyebrows, with several fans claiming that the Premier League newcomers managed a coup by bringing in a Champions League winner. West Brom fans were delighted with the Ivanovic to West Brom deal, as they claimed that the seasoned veteran’s leadership qualities will help them in their bid to stay in the top-flight this season. Fans also tweeted that Branislav Ivanovic’s arrival at West Brom was similar to that of the Nicholas Anelka transfer, as it will help them have players with proven Premier League pedigree in their side. Even Chelsea fans expressed their delight at the Premier League news announcing the Ivanovic to West Brom deal, as they asked the Baggies to take care of the defender as he is a Chelsea legend.

Fans also trolled West Brom for Ivanovic transfer

Good signing that! A real pacey young defender with a good sell on value 😂😂😂 — Matt (@matgavast) September 15, 2020

While the majority of the fans praised West Brom for their astute piece of business, some fans also expressed their surprise at the deal. Fans wrote that the 36-year-old defender is too slow for the Premier League, and will struggle to adapt to it. One fan also hilariously shared a picture of Adama Traore, hinting that the Wolves winger will give the new West Brom defender a torrid time on the pitch. Another fan trolled the club by referring to the former Chelsea defender’s age, claiming that he will have no sell on value when the club get relegated this season.

Image Credits: West Brom Twitter