Lionel Messi's Salary At Inter Miami Will Leave You Stunned But How Does It Compare To CR7

The much-intrigued salary details of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami have been revealed. The assertions were already making headlines that the 7-time Balon D'or winner has been offered something special to join the MLS side. And indeed, the figure is colossal that even surpasses Ronaldo's mammoth deal with Al-Nassr.

Lionel Messi's wages at Inter Miami have been revealed

One of Inter Miami's co-owners discussed the intricate details of the large-scale agreement made with Lionel Messi to bring him to the United States. The football world was shocked to learn that the Argentine legend, 36, would join the relatively young team after turning down offers from his former club Barcelona and the lucrative Saudi Pro League. The forward who left Paris Saint-Germain could not pass up the chance to play in a city where he already has a home.

Recently, the franchise co-owner and billionaire Jorge Mas explained in an interview with El Pais that Messi will earn a basic wage of "between $50 million and $60 million (£39 million and £47 million) per year". He also acknowledged that Apple's commercial partnership with MLS also had a role in the deal, stating: "The Apple contract was very important to close the deal."

The Camp Nou hero is one of the most bankable athletes on the planet, and it seems a special agreement was made that will allow the superstar to take a cut of the money and profits made from his move to the Miami-based franchise. Therefore, a deal was established with some of the top commercial partners of the MLS.

In actuality, both organisations already have business agreements in place with the same ventures. Messi has a contract with sportswear giant Adidas dating back to 2006, and the brand recently extended that contract for another six years for a whopping $830 million (£653 million).

The 36-year-old is anticipated to receive a portion of any rise in item sales that might take place after his arrival in the USA. A comparable agreement is also in place with the tech giant Apple, which may also provide the superstar with a cut of its sales from new customers who purchase their MLS Season Pass.

A four-part docuseries produced lately by Apple about Argentina's successful World Cup campaign in Qatar in 2022 will soon be available to stream on Apple TV+. The company earlier this year also agreed to a 10-year, $2.5 billion (£1.87 billion) streaming rights deal with Major League Soccer.