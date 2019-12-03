Lionel Messi's Son Reacts Adorably To Dad's Sixth Ballon D'Or; Steals Show At Ceremony

Lionel Messi won his record sixth Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday night. He beat stiff competition from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. As Messi re-wrote the history books with his latest accolade, his son Matteo stole the headlines for an entirely different reason.

Lionel Messi's son Mateo revels in father's victory

Lionel Messi, who was the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or 2019, arrived at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and two of his three sons - Thiago and Mateo. When Messi was finally announced as the Ballon d'Or winner by Chelsea legend Didier Drogba; who was also co-hosting the ceremony, Mateo apparently couldn't contain his delight. Sitting beside his elder brother Thiago, Mateo was seen bouncing up and down in his chair laughing.

Lionel Messi with his family before the ceremony

Lionel Messi's son and the internet

Back in September, Mateo went viral when he appeared to celebrate like his father after scoring a penalty in a video posted by his mother Antonella Roccuzzo. And now, his latest reaction is taking the internet by storm.

Lionel Messi - Capping off another fantastic season

Last season, Lionel Messi once again enjoyed a brilliant run of form with Barcelona and he scored an astonishing 51 goals in 50 appearances. He helped Barcelona win the LaLiga title. Messi has won the accolade more than any other person. He has left long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo behind at five.

