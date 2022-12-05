Lionel Messi's Son Throws Chewing Gum On Fans In Stadium, Gets Schooled By Mother; WATCH

Argentine striker Lionel Messi's seven-year-old son Mateo was seen flinging chewing gum at spectators at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, where the FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently being played. The incident took place during Argentina's 2-1 Round of 16 victory over Australia on Sunday. Mateo, who was in the stadium to watch his dad perform live, was spotted hurling gum at fans who were sitting below him.

Messi's wife Antonela was not pleased with Mateo's unacceptable behaviour and reprimanded their son for his conduct. The incident was captured on camera, a video of which is now going viral on various social media platforms. In the video, Antonela can be seen scolding Mateo as soon as she sees him throw gum at spectators. Messi's wife and children have been watching all of Argentina's matches live at the ongoing World Cup.

Messi inspires Argentina to qualify for QF

As far as the match between Argentina and Australia is concerned, Messi was at his brilliant best once again as he scored the opening goal to provide his team with a lead. Julian Alvarez netted the second goal for Argentina in the 57th minute to extend his side's lead over the Socceroos. Australia scored their first goal in the 77th minute courtesy of Enzo Fernandez but they failed to find an equaliser in time, which eventually cost them the crucial game.

Messi was named the player of the match for his outstanding effort in the 35th minute. The PSG forward is currently one of the leading goalscorers at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. Messi's performance inspired Argentina beat Australia and move to the quarterfinals, where they will face the Netherlands on Friday.

