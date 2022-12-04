Watch: Messi & Argentina’s Celebrations After Reaching World Cup Quarter-finals Goes Viral

The Lionel Messi Argentine football team pulled off an ecstatic celebration at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar after picking up a 2-1 victory over Australia in the Round of 16 game in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The match marked Messi’s 1000th professional appearance, which ended with a much-deserved result for his team. With the victory, Argentina advanced into the quarter-finals of the marquee event, where they will be up against Netherlands. Here’s a look at Argentina’s celebration after sealing the 2-1 win over Australia.

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez ispire Argentina to a 2-1 Round of 16 triumph

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner displayed his magic yet again on Saturday night by scoring Argentina’s opening goal of the match. He brilliantly converted an assist by Otamendi in the 35th minute of the game to hand Argentina a 1-0 lead. Julian Alvarez then tackled the Aussie goalkeeper in a fantastic display of skills to score the goal into an empty net.

As reported by ESPN, speaking after the match, Messi revealed he won’t be celebrating the incredible personal achievement of playing 1000 matches in his professional career. The Round of 16 match was played 48 hours after Argentina’s final group stage match against Poland, which was a physical test for the entire team. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner didn’t fail to inspire form and went on to become the Player of the Match.

FIFA World Cup: Why didn't Lionel Messi celebrate his milestone of 1000 matches?

With his goal, the iconic footballer surpassed Diego Maradona’s tally of eight World Cup goals for Argentina. However, Messi said he won’t celebrate his 1000th match as the team has no time for that. Speaking on Argentine TV, Messi said, “No, truly no. This was a tough game, tough game, we didn't have much rest, we had not really recovered well. It was a very physical game as well. When we found out we had to play again in three days, we said it was crazy and not enough rest, but at the same time we wanted to be here for what it feels like and for what this represents and for our fans."