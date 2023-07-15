Lionel Messi Barely Avoids Car Accident At A Traffic Signal In Miami, Florida | WATCH

Lionel Messi is set to kickstart his MLS career very shortly as the Argentine forward has been roped in by Inter Miami. Follwoing two seasons with Paris Saint Germain, Messi will now be seen on US soil for the first time. The former FC Barcelona player completed a full circle when he lifted the World Cup last year in Qatar. Messi's arrival is expected to be a massive boost for the USA sports scene.

Lionel Messi will be unveiled by Inter Miami on 16th July

Messi was earlier pictured arriving in Florida

Messi followed in the footsteps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham as he will be soon playing in the MLS

Lionel Messi evaded a car accident in Miami

Lionel Messi proved to be lucky as the Argentine forward managed to evade a car accident in Miami. In a viral video, Messi's car which was escorted by a Miami police vehicle jumped a red light as they turned left. The Audi Q8 car which was carrying Messi avoided clashing with other cars at the intersection and the player escaped unhurt.

After the incident the car went on to take its course and the police car followed them.

🚨 | Lionel Messi passando em um sinal vermelho e sendo escoltado por uma viatura policial do estado da Flórida.

When will Lionel Messi be unveiled by Inter Miami

The Messi fever has currently gripped the magic city as the Argentine is expected to be officially unveiled by Inter Miami on 16th July as the David Beckham co-owned club has planned a gala event for the player. The event named 'The Unveil' has already garnered massive attention and millions of supporters will glue to the television sets to watch their favourite player live first time on the US soil.

Save The Date 📅⚽



Major unveiling event set for this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM at @DRVPNKStadium!



Make sure to stay tuned to our social channels for details… pic.twitter.com/lC5bm9OrfK — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 11, 2023

Interested in attending our unveil event at #DRVPNKStadium this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM or becoming a Season Ticket Member? 🎟️ Sign up to find out more information here: https://t.co/8V5CYPWosm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 11, 2023

Messi is likely to make his debut against Mexican side Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match on July 21. He ended his stint with Paris Saint Germain and will be one of the highest paid footballers in the world.