LIV Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview And Other Match Details

Liverpool will play against Brighton on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Premier League. The match will be played at 8.30 pm (IST) at the Anfield. Here is the match preview, Dream11 predictions and other details of the match.

LIV vs BHA Match Preview

Liverpool are leading the Premier League table with 37 points, with an eight-point advantage over second-placed Leicester City. They have won four of their last five matches, while one match was a draw. Jurgen Klopp’s team also defeated Manchester City 3-1 on Matchday 11. Brighton on the other hand, are placed 13th in the table, with 3 losses in their last 5 games, while winning on 2 occasions.

💬 "It's a big boost to have Lewis Dunk back this weekend.



"He's been great for us and anyone would miss their skipper, so we're delighted to be able to have him back for selection." #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3f7CxcoxX8 — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) November 28, 2019

LIV vs BHA Match Schedule

Venue: Anfield

Date: November 30, 2019

Time: 8.30 PM (IST)

LIV vs BHA Dream11 Top Picks

Though Mohamed Salah has not been completely fit for a while, Jurgen Klopp would prefer him to start, along the likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Salah and Mane had scored against Manchester City on Matchday 11. The attacking trio would be a constant threat for Brighton's defence. Dan Burn, the centre-back, has been a revelation for Brighton this season, putting up constant performances so far. Leandro Trossard would be the striker to watch out for. Captain Lewis Dunk is back from injury and likely to start.

LIV vs BHA Last five matches

Liverpool: DWWWW

Brighton: LWWLL

LIV vs BHA Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Jordan Henderson

Vice-captain: Lewis Dunk

LIV vs BHA Teams

Liverpool line-up: Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

Brighton line up: Mathew Ryan, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Martin Montoya, Davy Propper, Dale Stephens, Solly March, Aaron Mooy, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay

LIV vs BHA Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dan Burn, Lewis Dunk

Midfielders: Martin Montoya, Davy Propper, Jordan Henderson

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Leandro Trossard

LIV vs BHA Dream11 Prediction

Liverpool have drawn only once, while winning 12 games. Hence, Liverpool are likely to win the match with a 3-0 scoreline.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.