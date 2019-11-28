Liverpool Vs Napoli Player Ratings: Sadio Mane, Fabinho Disappoint At Anfield After Draw

Liverpool were held at home by a resilient Napoli after the Italians pulled a defensive masterclass to keep the Liverpool attackers at bay for much of the game. Keep reading for the match report and player ratings.

It ends level at Anfield.



All down to matchday six 👊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2019

Liverpool vs Napoli match report

Liverpool went behind early after Dries Mertens opened the scoring in the 21st minute. One long ball over the top and Liverpool's defence was completely opened up down their left. And despite VAR picking up some infractions in the build-up the goal eventually stood, much to the frustration of the home crowd. Liverpool had the majority of the ball but clearly struggled in attack until the introduction of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the second half.

Liverpool showed more intensity after the break as they were desperately chasing an equaliser. And after going close several times, Liverpool finally scored when Dejan Lovren headed home from a James Milner corner in the 65th minute. The match ended at 1-1.

Liverpool vs Napoli: A three-horse race for the final group stage fixture?

Napoli looked far from the side that sits 7th in Serie A and Carlo Ancelotti will definitely be the happier of the two after his side avoided defeat at Anfield. But the draw means both sides have work to do in their final group stage match. Liverpool lead Group E on 10 points with Napoli a point behind and Red Bull Salzburg on seven. Napoli will host bottom club Genk next while Liverpool, who only need a point to book their place in the last 16, face a difficult trip to Austria to face RB Salzburg.

Liverpool vs Napoli: Jurgen Klopp thinks his side can handle the pressure

Jürgen Klopp believes we have the experience to handle the 'open' situation in Group E 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2019

Liverpool vs Napoli: Meanwhile, an untimely injury should be a worry

We must wait to discover the extent of the injury sustained by Fabinho during tonight's 1-1 draw with Napoli. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2019

Champions League: Liverpool vs Napoli player ratings

Liverpool

Alisson Becker: 6/10

Joseph Gomez: 6.5/10

Dejan Lovren: 8/10

Virgil van Dijk: 7/10

Andrew Robertson: 7/10

Jordan Henderson: 7/10

Fabinho: 6/10

James Milner: 7.5/10

Mohamed Salah: 6.5/10

Roberto Firmino: 7.5/10

Sadio Mane: 6/10

Substitutes: Georginio Wijnaldum: 6.5/10, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 7/10, Trent Alexander-Arnold: 7/10

Napoli

Alex Meret: 6.5/10

Mario Rui: 6/10

Kalidou Koulibaly: 7/10

Konstantinos Manolas: 7.5/10

Nikola Maksimovic: 6.5/10

Fabian: 7.5/10

Piotr Zielinski: 6/10

Allan: 6.5/10

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 7/10

Hirving Lozano: 6/10

Dries Mertens: 8/10

Substitutes: Fernando Llorente: 5.5/10, Eljif Elmas: NA, Amin Younes: NA

