Liverpool Announce The Signing Of Japanese International Takumi Minamino

Liverpool football club has announced that Takumi Minamino has signed a deal to join the club. The Japanese international agreed personal terms and completed his medical on Wednesday. He will officially be a Liverpool player on January 1, 2020.

New signing

The Reds have been pursuing the player from Red Bull Salzburg for a few months and he has finally signed for the club. Speaking to the club's website, Minamino said, "It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true. To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League. But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.” Minamino will be wearing the Number 18 jersey.

Minamino joined Salzburg in 2015, and over four years has scored 64 goals and assisted 44 goals in 199 appearances.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said, "This is fabulous news – a wonderful signing. We are really, really happy about this. Our supporters have had the chance to see him close up recently so I don’t need to sing too loudly about his qualities as they are already known. Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines. He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball – a proper team player. He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others."

Klopp also said that the singing will add to the club's Japanese supporters and increase the club's global reach. He said, "I am also pretty sure as of now we have added to our numbers of the LFC family in Japan specifically. For those who follow us now because we have one of the country’s most exciting talents, I say welcome – it’s a special club to be part of.”

