Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Mohamed Booked After Angry Exchange During Monterrey Vs Liverpool

Liverpool played against Monterrey in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Liverpool defeated Monterrey with a 2-1 scoreline. They will now face Flamengo in the finals of the tournament.

"I am really overly-happy with the performance because I knew before the game that it will be really tough and difficult and the boys did really well again."



The boss on tonight's #ClubWC performance 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 18, 2019

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Sends Heartening Message To Neil Critchley At Half-time During Carabao Cup QF

Club World Cup: Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Mohamed were booked by the referee

Monterrey’s head coach told the referee to pulled the yellow card to Liverpool’s Coach Jurguen Klopp !



Those pictures will explain better

😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 #ClubWC #MundialDeClubes pic.twitter.com/73bVw27yiu — Pulso Sports Network (@SportsPulso) December 19, 2019

During the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Monterrey manager Antonio Mohamed were involved in a war of words. Both the managers were booked by the referee. Klopp was reportedly incensed when Mohamed had appealed for a red card for Joe Gomez. The Liverpool manager was seen jokingly repeating his counterpart’s words.

Also Read | Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp Keen To Watch Carabao Cup Game With Senior Team In Qatar

Club World Cup: Roberto Firmino scored the winner for Liverpool

Liverpool defeated Monterrey to secure their spot in the finals of the FIFA tournament. Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the match, with Mohamed Salah bagging an assist. Monterrey were quick to equalise three minutes later with a strike from Rogelio Mori. The two sides were tied at 1-1 at the end of the first half. However, the match ended in Liverpool’s favour after a strike from Roberto Firmino.

Also Read | Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Rejects Expansion Of Champions League Group Stages

Club World Cup: Liverpool will play against Flamengo in the final

Liverpool’s fringe squad also played against Aston Villa on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Although it was expected that Aston Villa would defeat the Reds, the 5-0 scoreline was a bit unexpected. The game was a one-sided affair but the fringe players impressed at Villa Park. Liverpool will next play against Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Extends Liverpool Stay; How Rival Managers Reacted To The Announcement