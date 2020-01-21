Kylian Mbappe To Liverpool? French Superstar Calls The Premier League Leaders A 'machine'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is hailed as one of the best youngsters in Europe. The French International, who has been in sensational form since his move to PSG in 2017, has now opened up about his thoughts on European Champions Liverpool.

Liverpool are amazing, they play like a machine: Kylian Mbappe

🗣 Mbappe on Liverpool: "What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing. They're like a machine.



"They've lost zero games. When you watch you think everything's easy but it's not. They're focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win."#Mbappe2020 😉 pic.twitter.com/tCFApxN713 — Goal (@goal) January 21, 2020

Kylian Mbappe has praised Liverpool as an ‘amazing team’, describing them as a machine. He lauded the Reds for their undefeated campaign so far in the Premier League. Mbappe also asserted that Liverpool were very focused, despite the fact that they have to play a game every three days.

Liverpool fans often use #Mbappe2020, expecting Kylian Mbappe's signing

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Anfield since the start of the season. Liverpool fans had even launched a campaign with the hashtag #Mbappe2020 expecting the club to sign the player in the summer of 2020. According to earlier reports, Jurgen Klopp had even met Mbappe’s father when the player was about to secure a move to PSG from Monaco in 2017. However, Klopp was of the view that French players were too expensive in the transfer market.

Kylian Mbappe is also linked with a move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has been touted as the next galactico to play for Real Madrid. In the past, manager Zinedine Zidane had openly confessed his admiration for the PSG striker. Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard had also expressed his desire to play alongside Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu. There were reports suggesting that Mbappe has been on Zidane’s radar since 2012 when the French had arrived at Valdebebas for a trial.

Kylian Mbappe has been enjoying a great campaign this season. The World Cup winner has scored 21 goals in 22 games across all competitions this season. He has also bagged 12 assists. The player would bring a lot to whichever team he decides to join in future.