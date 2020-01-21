Kylian Mbappe Reveals Zinedine Zidane Was His First Idol, Then Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is hailed as one of the best youngsters in Europe. The French International, who has been in sensational form since his move to PSG in 2017, has now opened up about his footballing idols.

Kylian Mbappe revealed that Zinedine Zidane was his first idol

Mbappe named Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo and "Brazilians" as the people he idolized growing up 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Rri0aGXyUj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 21, 2020

While speaking to ESPN, Kylian Mbappe was quizzed about players he admired and looked up to as a child. Mbappe was quick to state that Zinedine Zidane was the first player whom he idolised as a child. He also asserted that the 'French Connection' played an important role in his love for Zidane, as both belong to the same country.

Kylian Mbappe also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe went on to confess that he also idolised former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. He recalled his time playing against Ronaldo in 2018 when the Portuguese star was with Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe also revealed that he was very fond of the Brazilian players because of their amazing contribution to football. This statement could be attributed to the fact that Mbappe plays alongside Brazilian players like Neymar Jr, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos at PSG.

Zinedine Zidane has openly admired Kylian Mbappe in the past

Kylian Mbappe has been touted as the next galactico to play for Real Madrid. In the past, manager Zinedine Zidane had openly confessed his admiration for the PSG striker. Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard had also expressed his desire to play alongside Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu. There were reports suggesting that Mbappe has been on Zidane’s radar since 2012 when the French had arrived at Valdebebas for a trial. It is during this time that he met Cristiano Ronaldo as well.

PSG will next play against Stade Reims in the French League Cup

🇫🇷@KMbappe has 12 in his last 10 (and played his part in another six!) for @PSG_English 😏



Will he add more to his tally tonight? — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 19, 2020

Kylian Mbappe has been enjoying a great campaign this season. The World Cup winner has scored 21 goals in 22 games across all competitions this season. He has also bagged 12 assists. His side are leading in Ligue 1 with an eight-point advantage over second-placed Marseille. PSG will next play against Stade Reims in the semi-final of the French League Cup on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (January 23 IST).

