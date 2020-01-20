Evra Reveals He Got An Emotional Letter From Liverpool Apologising For Suarez Incident

Patrice Evra and Luis Suarez were involved in a nasty racist row back when both the players were part of the Premier League. The ex-Manchester United captain was subjected to racist chants from Luis Suarez who was then part of the Liverpool setup at Anfield. In a recent appearance on a popular talk show, Patrice Evra opened up about how he received an emotional apology letter from Liverpool CEO Peter Moore.

Patrice Evra reveals emotional Liverpool apology over Luis Suarez incident

"I received a personal letter from Peter Moore. He said he hopes it's never too late. Now I see it's real honest people working for this club."



Patrice Evra reveals Liverpool sent him an apology for the handling of the Suarez-racism row, after his last Super Sunday appearance. pic.twitter.com/UrctWQRZHk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020

During a talk show that was held during the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match, Patrice Evra talked about the rather shameful racist incident that occurred between him and Luis Suarez. Appearing on Monday Night Football alongside former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher, Patrice Evra remarked, "I was really pleased Jamie Carragher apologised and I received a personal letter from Peter Moore and I was really touched about it."

Evra further said, "He told me he hoped it wasn't too late because this incident happened nine years ago. I said thank you very much. I was so disappointed that Liverpool supported a cause like that but now I can see it's real and honest people working for this club."

Patrice Evra leaps to the defence of Paul Pogba after Roy Keane criticism

Roy Keane 🗣"They've got Pogba in the background who's been a nuisance you've got to get rid of these people in your club"



Patrice Evra 🗣"When he's playing people blame Paul, When he's not playing people blame Paul" pic.twitter.com/uCmDISCGzj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 19, 2020

