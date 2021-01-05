Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Criticises Team's 'decision-making' Post Southampton Loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that losing to Southampton is 'very frustrating' and at the same time, also said that his team's decision-making was not that good during the clash.

The reigning Premier League champions, as well as table-toppers, suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of sixth-placed Southampton in an away fixture that was contested at St. Mary's Stadium on Monday.

'Very frustrating'

"A big one, to be honest. Very frustrating, just because it's so unnecessary but it still happens. We had a bad start in the game, we played completely into Southampton's hands and gave the game away, we have to admit now, in the first few minutes because after that we were not calm enough to create the opportunities to turn it around," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "The first half was massively influenced by the start, but with the break, it meant we could settle it a little bit. Then we were dominant in the right areas, had the moments but then the decision-making was not that good. The last pass, we missed the last pass. I heard now we only had one shot on target; we had a lot of shots next to the target which we did not finish, but even with them we probably did not have enough for the moments we had. Our fault, my responsibility and that's it," he added.

What's next on cards for Liverpool?

Even though the 'Reds' did retain their top spot in the EPL points table despite an upset loss against the 'Saints' on Monday night, they will need to ensure that they do not end up losing their momentum going forward as the second-placed Manchester United are almost on the verge of dethroning them from the 'Numero Uno' spot.

The 'Reds Devils' have won 10 matches from their 16 games this season so far while the title-holders have registered nine wins from their 17 games as both teams are tied at 33 points each. However, it is the superior goal difference that separates the top two sides. While Man United have a GD of 9, Liverpool are well ahead of them with a goal difference of 16.

Both the in-form teams of this edition will be locking horns with each other at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday, January, 17 in what is expected to be a blockbuster clash.

Prior to that clash, the defending champions have other things to look forward to. They will be facing Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup clash at Villa Park on Saturday, January 9.

