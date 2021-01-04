Boss Jurgen Klopp Analyses Title-holders Liverpool's Outstanding Run In Ongoing PL Season

'So far, so good', said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as he analysed the team's performance in the ongoing 2020-2021 season and he also acknowledged the tight race at the top of the Premier League table.

The Premier League title-holders are currently at the summit of the points table with nine wins from 16 matches and 33 points in their tally.

'So far, so good': Jurgen Klopp

"For sure, but last season was very tough for us as well, it's not that we thought, 'Oh my God, it's that easy.' It was really tough. And this year is tough again. We wish it would not be that close but I'm not surprised that it's close. We have our situation, all the other clubs have their situation. Our season is so far, so good. Not more, not less," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying when asked whether this season is tougher than last.

READ: Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Urges Players To Take 3-1 Loss Against Man City 'on The Chin'

Liverpool's splendid run in 2020/21 season

The 'Reds' had not only won the previous edition of the EPL (2019-2020) but had also finished with a club-record 99 points. The defending champions have been very impressive in the ongoing season as well as they have only tasted defeat on one occasion. Their only loss has come against Aston Vila during an away fixture at Villa Park on October 4, 2020.

READ: Defender Eric Garcia Becomes Sixth Manchester City Player To Be Tested COVID-19 Positive

Meanwhile, the reigning EPL champions broke the club record for the longest unbeaten run at home (Anfield Stadium) in the league with a 3–0 win over Leicester City. They had achieved this feat on November 22, 2020. They had the previous record of 63 games under Bob Paisley between 1978 and 1981. The streak currently stands at 67.

The Reds will next be seen in action against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday.

READ: Mikel Arteta Reckons Arsenal Can Play With More Freedom Post Big Win Over West Bromwich

(With ANI Inputs)