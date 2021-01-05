Jurgen Klopp Takes Dig At Man United After Being Denied Two Penalties Against Southampton

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool suffered a major setback in the ongoing campaign after losing out to Southampton on Monday. The defeat leaves the Reds in a spot with Manchester United now having the opportunity to go top of the Premier League standings if they bag a victory against Burnley next week. The defeat hasn't gone down well with manager Jurgen Klopp, who has now brought up Man United's penalty record to defend his side.

Also Read | Boss Jurgen Klopp analyses title-holders Liverpool's outstanding run in ongoing PL season

Southampton vs Liverpool: Klopp shocked with Premier League results

Danny Ings bagged an early lead from a sensational strike for Southampton vs Liverpool. Despite dominating the game, the defending Premier League champions managed just a single shot throughout the 90 minutes. The defeat brought an end to the Anfield outfit's 12-game unbeaten run in the competition, while also extending their winless stretch to three games.

Klopp was however aggrieved at his side for not receiving two controversial penalties in the second half. In the first instance, Kyle Walker-Peters attempted a foul on Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, while the second instance saw a handball from Jack Stephens while defending a shot from Giorginio Wijnaldum.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp takes jibe at Man Utd after Liverpool grab Team of the Year Award

Klopp post-match interview: Boss brings up Man United penalty record

Liverpool lead the Premier League standings despite the defeat, courtesy of a better goal-difference ratio as compared to Man United. But the Red Devils might topple Klopp's men at the top spot if they avoid a defeat against Burnley. Interestingly, the Anfield outfit will have the opportunity to halt Man United's march when they host them following the Burnley clash.

Klopp: "Manchester United had more penalties in two years than me in five and a half years - but [we have] no excuses for tonight." #MUFC — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 4, 2021

It now appears that Klopp has already begun the mind games ahead of the top-of-the-table clash. During the post-match interview, the manager launched a stern attack on Man United, claiming that their Old Trafford rivals have won more penalties in the past two years than his side have won in the past five and a half years.

Also Read | Liverpool 2020 review: How Jurgen Klopp's men went from perennial doubters to achievers

Klopp defends Sadio Mane

"But it's no excuse for the performance. We cannot change it, we have to respect the decisions. But we can change our performance. That's our focus now," said Klopp while speaking to Sky Sports. He also claimed it would be foolish to call Mane a diver, insisting that the foul on him was clear.

Also Read | Mourinho claims he'd be SENT OFF if he behaved like Klopp on the touchline after victory

Image courtesy: Liverpool website