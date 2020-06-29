Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Drives Modest Opel To Training As Stars Arrive In Plush Cars

Premier League champions Liverpool have a lot to celebrate, despite having seven games on the shelf. The Reds celebrated in wild fashion when the Premier League title was sealed after Chelsea defeated Manchester City last week. After sealing the club's first-ever Premier League title, Liverpool players arrived at training in expensive cars. However, manager Jurgen Klopp opted to drive his humble Opel to Melwood.

Sadio Mane cars: Salah, Firmino, Mane drive expensive cars

Liverpool players arrived at training boasting their expensive vehicles, basking in the glory of the title. Roberto Firmino drove into Melwood in a bright yellow Lamborghini Urus, which is estimated to cost at least £250,000 ($310,000). His strike partners Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane did not disappoint with their displays either. Salah arrived in a black Bentley GT Continental that costs close to £160,000 ($197,000).

Sadio Mane cars: Senegalese drives a Bentley

The Senegalese international drove a white Bentley Continental, arriving for training. It is reported that the car owned by Sadio Mane has a market value of £150,000 ($185,000). Despite the players arriving in fascinating vehicles, manager Jurgen Klopp chose to arrive in modest fashion. The German tactician drove a black Opel that is estimated to cost a mere £18,000 ($22,250).

'Winning the Premier League is for YOU' 🤗



Instant Champions reaction with Jürgen Klopp just moments after the title was mathematically confirmed... pic.twitter.com/8haPwN1iOq — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 28, 2020

Liverpool players were all smiles in training as they arrived for the first time at Melwood after winning their maiden Premier League title. The Reds made history in the league when they become the first and the only team to clinch the Premier League title with seven games in hand. Liverpool will now aim to break the points record set by Man City in 2017-18.

Jurgen Klopp stats with Liverpool

Liverpool have enjoyed astounding success under Jurgen Klopp. Since his arrival at Anfield, Liverpool have reached two consecutive Champions League finals, winning the UCL against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur last season. The Reds have also broken the 30-year deadlock to clinch their first domestic league silverware, marking Klopp's way into the history books of the club.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds set to play Manchester City next

Liverpool are up against Manchester City in the next game at the Etihad, which will be played on Thursday (Friday according to IST). Ahead of the game, manager Pep Guardiola, who oversaw his side's consecutive Premier League triumphs, has reportedly revealed that his side will give the deserved guard of honour to the newly crowned champions.

Image courtesy: AP