Jurgen Klopp's appointment as Liverpool manager in 2015 was met with mixed reactions across Europe. The German coach had his fair share of doubters who questioned whether or not he had the ability to end Liverpool's trophy drought. Five years later, those questions have been answered as Liverpool were crowned 2019-20 Premier League champions while playing under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool's star defender Andy Robertson, along with his other teammates, was pictured partying after last night's Chelsea vs Man City clash which sparked Liverpool title celebrations. In fact, Andy Robertson joked about getting Jurgen Klopp drunk in order to skip training for a few days in light of their title win.

Liverpool Premier League champions

Andrew Robertson heaps praise on 'father figure' Jurgen Klopp

Robertson on Klopp: “He's the father figure of this training ground, this group of boys, and he's here for us in every way, whether on the pitch or off the pitch. That's why we're so successful just now, it's down to him, and long may that continue.” pic.twitter.com/02shho5e9I — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) June 1, 2020

Liverpool Premier League champions at long last

Andy Robertson jokes about getting Jurgen Klopp drunk on beer to skip training

In a recent interview with BBC, Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson painted an overjoyed figure as the Reds secured their very first Premier League trophy. The Scot jokingly claimed that the players might get Jurgen Klopp drunk in order to get a few days off from training. Andy Robertson was quoted as saying, “We’re trying to convince the boss to give us a few days off! Give him a couple more beers and we’ll get two days off!. We won’t tell you the exact location but we are all in a hotel together as a team. We thought something hopefully special was going to happen and that’s how it turned out.”

Liverpool title celebrations

Andy Robertson has featured for Liverpool on 29 occasions in the ongoing Premier League season. In those games, Liverpool's Andy Robertson has managed one goal and eight assists as the Reds made their way to the English top-flight trophy after a gap of 30 years. Talking about last night's Chelsea vs Man City game, Andy Robertson added, “We went a bit crazy but the place went a bit silent when [Kevin] De Bruyne bagged a worldie free-kick. Luckily Chelsea reacted off that. The place went wild [when Willian scored] and we could sit back and enjoy the last five minutes.”

Liverpool title celebrations

Jurgen Klopp shakes a leg with his players after Liverpool Premier League champions coronation

JURGEN NORBERT KLOPP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TpaPIK5d9V — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) June 26, 2020

Image Courtesy: Liverpool Twitter