Liverpool Bring Bob Paisley Back To Life In Scary Advert; Fans Left Unimpressed

Standard Chartered's attempt to digitally recreate Liverpool's legendary manager Bob Paisley using artificial intelligence (AI) has got a mixed reception on social media. Many are suggesting that it's a bit odd to see Paisley in an advertisement.

This is creepy as hell. pic.twitter.com/2J4iXLeMZ7 — Flanners (@Flannyballs) November 28, 2019

Bob Paisley Liverpool's legendary manager

Bob Paisley is widely regarded as Liverpool’s most successful manager. After playing over 250 games for Liverpool, he led the club as a manager from 1974 to 1983. During his spell in charge, the club won twenty trophies in just nine seasons, including three European Cups (Champions League) and six First Division titles (which is called the Premier League since 1992). Bob Paisley passed away in 1996.

In 2019, Bob Paisley's 100th birth anniversary, Standard Chartered decided to use Paisley in their campaign called ' The Project Stand Red'. The aim of the project is thought to highlight Paisley’s achievements and to inspire Liverpool fans globally. A series of five films is expected to be released showcasing unheard stories from Paisley's time at Anfield.

Ian Rush and Bob Paisley in a new advert

The first clip was recently released by Standard Chartered showing Liverpool legend Ian Rush and current club captain Jordan Henderson interacting with Bob Paisley. The Reds and the bank have gone to great lengths to hire an actor to portray Paisley and to make him look and sound like him. But surprisingly, many supporters aren't very impressed with this effort.

Ian Rush and Bob Paisley: Check out some reactions

Bit weird for Standard Chartered to digitally recreate Bob Paisley like that. On the other hand, I do wish ~The Scouser On The Team~ was on it, that would be even more meaningful, but also maybe Trent just had enough common sense to say no lol. — Sara (@peacoats) November 29, 2019

Standard Chartered have made an advert for the club and used Paisley in it, as if he's alive. Poor old Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson look bewildered in it and Rush is talking to Paisley. Feels wrong. A bank advertising Paisley? That's not who he was — The Reds ☭ 🇵🇸 (@Red_UnderTheBed) November 28, 2019

Liverpool: Premier League on target

Coming back to football, Liverpool are scheduled to face Brighton on Saturday, November 30 as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to maintain his side's league form intact and help Liverpool finally win a Premier League title.

