Liverpool Premier League Champions After 30 Years As Chelsea Down Man City In A Thriller

Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund protégé Christian Pulisic helps in ending Merseyside’s 30-year agony as Manchester City were defeated 2-1 on their trip to Stamford Bridge on Thursday (Friday IST). crowning Liverpool Premier League Champions. While Manchester City equalized through a Kevin De Bruyne free kick vs Chelsea, the Blues continued their run for Champions League qualification, after a Fernandinho red card resulted in a penalty which was comfortably slotted in by Willian. The defending champions will give Liverpool Premier League champions a guard of honour when they take the trip to Anfield next week. The Blues' win will maintain Chelsea’s advantage over Manchester United to five points, with both teams pushing a slot in the top 4 with seven games to go.

🏆🔴 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/nNO5YMNaDv — Premier League (@premierleague) June 25, 2020

Chelsea vs Man City Highlights: Liverpool Premier League champions as Fernandinho red card turns tables

Pep Guardiola in his typical fashion did not start Gabriel Jesus with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva operating as false nine in tandem. While the extra man in midfield helped Man City retain loads of possession, Chelsea’s sturdy defence kept them at bay. With less than 10 minutes for th first-half to end, Christian Pulisic embarked on a solo run, cashing in on Benjamin Mendy’s error to put Chelsea in front. The Christian Pulisic goal’s importance was as such, that the fan screen and Liverpool fans cheering more than the Blues with the prospect of witnessing what names Liverpool Premier League champions.

Manchester City needed a herculean effort to avoid giving a guard of honour to Liverpool in the trip to Anfield on next Friday. They turned to their star man Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian international did not disappoint. The Kevin De Bruyne free kick vs Chelsea was easily one of the top Chelsea vs Man City highlights after he curled in a 25-yard stunner. The Kevin De Bruyne free kick vs Chelsea was his second consecutive goal against his former club, having netted in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season. Raheem Sterling came close to putting Man City in front, only for his effort to agonizingly hit the woodwork and fall into the hands of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mason Mount also fluffed a chance close to the hour-mark, failing to capitalize on keeper Ederson’s error and smashing his shot into the side netting. Pulisic came close to scoring his second of the game, but Kyle Walker’s unbelievable goal-line clearance made sure that the scores remained level at 1-1, easily making an appearance on the Chelsea vs Man City highlights reel. However, Fernandinho’s hand-ball meant that Chelsea scored their second via a Willian penalty with just a quarter of an hour to play. 10-men Manchester City faded away, handing Chelsea a much deserved 2-1 win. The Chelsea win crowned Liverpool Premier League champions, ending their 30-year wait for an English top division title.

Chelsea vs Man City highlights: Player ratings

Chelsea

Kepa Arizabalaga-6.6

Cesar Azpilicueta-6.8

Antonio Rudiger-6.7

Andreas Christensen-8.1

Marcos Alonso- 6.5

N’Golo Kante- 6.5

Ross Barkley- 6.4

Mason Mount- 6.4

Willian- 7.5

Oliver Giroud- 6.8

Christian Pulisic-8

Tammy Abraham- 5.6

Matteo Kovacic- 6.5

Pedro- NA

Billy Gilmour- NA

Manchester City

Ederson- 6.5

Kyle Walker- 7.2

Fernandinho- 6.8

Aymeric Laporte- 7.1

Benjamin Mendy- 5.7

Rodri- 7.1

Ilkay Gundogan- 6.8

Kevin De Bruyne- 7.5

Riyad Mahrez- 7.5

Bernardo Silva- 6.8

Raheem Sterling- 6.6

Gabriel Jesus- 6.4

David Silva- 6.3

Oleksandr Zinchenko- 6.3

Nicolas Otamendi- 6.4

(Image Credit: Premier League Twitter)