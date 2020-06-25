Jose Mourinho's Epic Fallouts Ft. Ndombele, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo And Casillas

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful managers in club football and boasts of an envious trophy cabinet. The Portuguese manager has managed some of the biggest clubs in European football and has been hailed by many as one of the greatest tacticians in the sport. While many hail Jose Mourinho as a revolutionary and a serial winner, he has often had fallouts with some of the best in business, the latest including Tottenham new signing Tanguy Ndombele. Here's a look at the Special One's list of not so special stars, who fell out of favour with the Portuguese.

Jose Mourinho's fall out with Tottenham's new signing Tanguy Ndombele

According to reports, Jose Mourinho and Tanguy Ndombele are said to have had a major bust-up at training on Monday, with the former Lyon star refusing to play under the Portuguese manager. Ndombele became Spurs' most expensive player in history, after sealing a £65 million transfer to North London. However, the Frenchman has been repeatedly criticised by Tottenham fans after having managed just two goals and four assists from 27 appearances.

Jose Mourinho has also been one of Ndombele's biggest critics and while he denied the alleged bust-up, Ndombele hasn't featured in both Tottenham games post the lockdown. His agents are reportedly looking at the situation and a move away might be on the cards for the 23-year-old.

José Mourinho and Tanguy Ndombele had a row during a #thfc training session on Monday. Mourinho warned Ndombele he's still not doing enough in training but the midfielder believes he is working at 100%. Ndombele told Mourinho he never wants to play for him again. | @LaurensJulien — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) June 24, 2020

The Mourinho and Pogba saga at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho was at the helm of Manchester United for 30 months and while he delivered the Europa League title in his first season, his reign was overshadowed by his constant love-hate relationship with Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba. The Mourinho and Pogba relationship deteriorated over time at Old Trafford, with the former Chelsea manager going as far as labelling the World Cup winner a 'virus' in the squad.

The Mourinho and Pogba clash reached its peak when the Portuguese started dropping the Frenchman from his starting XI. Eventually, the Frenchman won the war against his manager, with Mourinho facing getting sacked halfway into his third season.

Jose Mourinho's feud with Cristiano Ronaldo and Casillas at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho both hail from Portugal and have the same agent in Jorge Mendes, so one would hope that they'd get along. However, Cristiano Ronaldo also bore the brunt of Mourinho's criticism, like most of his Real Madrid teammates, including Ricardo Kaka, Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas. The former Porto boss was not happy after Cristiano Ronaldo did not take his advise on improvising and labelled former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario as the 'real Ronaldo.'

Mourinho's spell at Madrid was also marred by the fallout with club legend Iker Casillas. The Portuguese's relationship with the goalkeeper soured after looked to build bridges with Barcelona for the good of the Spain national team after years of El Clasico feuds, with Diego Torres claiming that Mourinho saw him as a 'traitor'.

(Image Credit: premierleague.com)