Liverpool Could face Anfield Ban If Fans Continue To Ignore Social Distancing Protocol

Premier League champions Liverpool could face an Anfield ban if Reds fans continue to ignore social distancing protocol by celebrating in public. The Anfield ban story comes after the Liverpool title celebration which saw a large number of Liverpool fans flooding towards Pier Head in the city centre to commemorate their team's success, despite warnings of the spread of coronavirus. Reports claim that the Anfield ban will mean that Jurgen Klopp's side will not be allowed to play any of their home games at the iconic Anfield stadium for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool win Premier League: Liverpool fans celebrate in streets

Friday night witnessed an enormous number of Liverpool fans celebrate their club's first league title in 30 years. It was also the first time the European giants won the English top division title in the Premier League era. The streets of Merseyside saw Liverpool fans celebrate the end of a period of agony that lasted three decades as the party continued over the weekend. However, amid the Liverpool title celebration on the streets, the Merseyside Police, City Council and Mayor Joe Anderson have condemned some of the supporters for 'unacceptable behaviour' that 'risked public safety'.

#VIDEO | @DPH_MAshton expresses his sadness following on from the events of last night in #Liverpool.



A reminder that we are still in the #COVID19 pandemic, and that we should still be following key health guidelines. pic.twitter.com/Vc2GQyuAz3 — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) June 27, 2020

Liverpool fans celebrate title win by ignoring social distancing

Following the title celebrations in public, the iconic Liver Building was set on fire by a firework as Liverpool fans gathered in numbers, ignoring social distancing protocols. On the streets, the Liverpool faithful dropped tons of litter while celebrating their title success. Reports from the Daily Mail claim that if the wild celebrations continue, the club could have their stadium's safety certificate revoked by the Ground Safety Advisory Group. This means that Liverpool could be forced to play their remaining home games at neutral venues.

Liverpool fans aren’t a bad bunch. But this is disgusting, no excuses for this.pic.twitter.com/M11GJAboxF — Michael⚫️⚪️ (@MichaeINUFC) June 26, 2020

Liverpool title celebration could lead to Anfield ban

Jurgen Klopp's newly-crowned Premier League champions have three more games left to play at Anfield with Aston Villa up next over the weekend, followed by Burnley, before the Reds host Frank Lampard's Chelsea on Matchday 37. The Premier League plans on presenting Liverpool the title following their game against Chelsea but the title celebrations could mean that club captain Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy at a neutral venue instead. Liverpool have won all of their 15 Premier League games at Anfield this season but might be forced to play their final three home games at neutral venues if the wild celebrations on the streets continue.

Image Credits - AP