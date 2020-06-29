Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi To Play On The Same Team? Carlos Tevez's Audacious Plan

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could well play for the same team in the future if former Man United star Carlos Tevez has his way. While Carlos Tevez does not fancy hanging up his boots anytime soon, the former Juventus attacker is hoping to put together an absolute dream team for his future testimonial. Tevez is currently plying his trade in Argentina with Boca Juniors.

Ronaldo and Messi in the same team? Carlos Tevez's dream testimonial line-up

Should Tevez get his preferred side for his testimonial, the world could stand witness to Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and some of the bests of the game like Andrea Pirlo, Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes line-up for the same side. "If I had to assemble the team it would consist of (Gianluigi) Buffon, Hugo Ibarra, Rio Ferdinand, Gabriel Heinze, Patrice Evra, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Scholes, Paul Pogba, Cristiano (Ronaldo), Leo Messi and Wayne Rooney," Carlos Tevez told Argentine station Radio La Red.

Carlos Tevez has played with each of these players over the course of his illustrious career. He played with Cristiano Ronaldo when the two were at Man United. Tevez teamed up with Lionel Messi while representing the national team.

Carlos Tevez has been playing for his hometown club Boca Juniors since 2018. Despite being 36, Tevez says he has no plans of retiring from football as he wants to "leave all possibilities" about his future open. Tevez said he would like the idea of returning to West Ham for a shot six-month spell or even spend a short spell with Brazilian club Corinthians. "I won't rule anything out because I don't want to be a slave to my words," Tevez was quoted as saying.

The possibility of watching Ronaldo and Messi kit up for the same side has been put forward several times by the media. While the idea of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing for the same club might just be out of bounds, the duo teaming up for a charity match or - as Tevez wants - a testimonial match, will arguably be the biggest draw in world football. With 11 Ballon d'Ors between them, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have dominated world football for more than a decade and continue to do so even today.

(Image Credits: AP)