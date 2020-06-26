Liverpool Fans Defy Lockdown Rules, Social Distancing To Celebrate Title Win At Anfield

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool achieved a long-drawn dream of the Anfield faithful as they clinched their maiden Premier League title with Chelsea's victory against Manchester City. However, the Liverpool fans have made headlines for all the wrong reasons this time around, after around 2000 of them descended at Anfield to celebrate the title triumph, brazenly defying social distancing norms.

Liverpool fans at Anfield: Chelsea defeat Man City

Manchester City travelled to Stamford Bridge in what would bring an end to Liverpool's wait for Premier League glory. Pep Guardiola's men suffered a major setback against Chelsea, seeing off a 2-1 defeat away from home. While Christian Pulisic and Willian scored for Frank Lampard, Man City's Kevin de Bruyne scored the only goal for his side. The defeat for Guardiola marked an end to the long wait for Reds to celebrate the Premier League title.

Liverpool fans at Anfield: 2000 fans assemble at their fortress

Undeterred by the recent spurt of coronavirus cases in the UK as well as the social distancing rules put in place by the authorities, around 2000 Liverpool fans arrived at Anfield to mark off the Liverpool title celebrations. The Liverpool fans began setting off flares and partying on the streets, as they celebrated their team's first triumph in the Premier League in over 30 years.

Thousands of #Liverpool fans have been celebrating outside #Anfield after their team won the Premier League for the first time. https://t.co/ANkhlwVcay pic.twitter.com/r4TjZVF2nB — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) June 25, 2020

According to British media reports, some Liverpool fans had assembled near Anfield to watch the Man City vs Chelsea clash on their mobile phones. As soon as the results turned out favourable for the Reds, a number of Liverpool fans swelled, numbered at around 2000 to celebrate the title triumph.

Liverpool fans at Anfield wear Klopp masks

Despite the brazen violation of social distancing norms, the atmosphere at the Anfield was astounding. Liverpool fans were seen waving the club's flags, while also singing "We've gone and won the league." While some Liverpool fans were seen without any facial masks, several others did wear Klopp masks.

Liverpool fans at Anfield: Jurgen Klopp falls short of words

After emerging as the Premier League winners, manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to Sky Sports. The manager claimed that he was short of words and it was truly unbelievable. He asserted that the excitement of being crowned as the Premier League winners was much more than he had dreamt of. Winning the Premier League was an incredible achievement for the Liverpool players and it was the result of the extreme hard work put in by the entire squad in the past two to three seasons, said the manager, who enjoys the privilege of being the first Reds boss to lift the Premier League title in 30 years.

