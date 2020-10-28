Liverpool Flaunt New £50m Kirkby Training Facility Boasting Three Full-sized Pitches

On Tuesday, six-time European champions Liverpool released footage of an in-depth look at their new £50m Kirkby training base, which will be called the AXA Training Centre. Jurgen Klopp's Reds are set to make the emotional move from Melwood to the AXA Training Centre next month, during the November international break, with the current academy players also set to train at the new base. The new Liverpool training centre boasts three full-size pitches, goalkeeping and warm-up areas as well as indoor facilities including two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites.

Liverpool's Kirkby training ground to be named AXA Training Centre

Soon after Liverpool released footage of their new training camp, the 19-time English champions revealed that their new training base will be called the AXA Training Centre. The development of the Kirkby training ground was to be completed sooner but there was a delay due to the pandemic. Liverpool will move to their new training ground in November and bid a fond farewell to the Melwood training ground, where the first-team players have trained for the past 70 years. Prep for the game against Man City early in November will be their last training session at Melwood.

Jurgen Klopp had previously stated that he wanted his first-team squad to train along with the academy players to create an even more special bond at the club and the Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group, backed the German's idea. Klopp also explained that despite being fond of Melwood, football has evolved over the years and there was a need for better infrastructure and training facilities at the club.

The construction of the AXA Training Centre began in 2017 and reports from The Athletic claim that club captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner were involved in the design process of the complex. It is believed that there are still a few finishing touches which need to be completed at AXA Training Centre before the players eventually begin training at the swanky new site.

Liverpool training facility and Klopp's balcony to monitor players

The 9,200 square-metre Training Centre has three full-sized pitches which can accommodate several groups of players at one time. It also has two gyms, a swimming pool, hydrotherapy and sports rehabilitation facilities indoors. Manager Jurgen Klopp will have a balcony attached to his office that overlooks the training pitches allowing the master tactician to keep an eye on the action whenever he needs to.

Image Credits - liverpoolfc.com