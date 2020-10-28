Arsenal Outcast Mesut Ozil Hilariously Responds To AS Roma’s Social Media Admin Job Offer

Having been excluded from Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads, Mesut Ozil has joked about linking up with AS Roma legend Francesco Totti in Italy. Last week, Roma's Twitter account responded to a report claiming that Ozil might pursue a career as a social media admin next, linked with taking up a job as the Italian club's new admin. The report came after Ozil live-tweeted Arsenal's Europa League clash against Rapid Wien, hilariously mocking himself online and providing updates during the game.

ALSO READ: Man United Interested In Signing Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano For £38 Million Next Summer?

AS Roma jokingly offer Mesut Ozil a new job as their new social media admin

On Friday, AS Roma responded to a report from Eurosport, which claimed that Mesut Ozil could probably be lining up a new job after being omitted from Mikel Arteta's plans. Roma had some fun with the report and invited Ozil to take up a job as their social media admin, adding a 'handshake' emoji as well. Ozil, whose current £350k-a-week contract expires in the summer of 2021, has been left out of Arsenal's Europa League and Premier League squads until January and is linked with a move away from the Emirates over the winter.

ALSO READ: Marseille Players Refuse To Take The Knee As Man City Stars Kneel Before UCL Clash

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old explained his "disappointment" over not being included in the Arsenal squad but vowed to continue working hard to eventually earn a spot in Arteta's plans for the second half of the season. Although Ozil wasn't able to play during Arsenal's 2-1 win over Rapid Wien in the Europa League on Thursday, the World Cup winner grabbed plenty of attention on social media as he live-tweeted the game from home.

ALSO READ: Everton's Jordan Pickford, Wife Hire Bodyguards After Death Threats From Liverpool Fans

Grazie @ASRomaEN - I think Totti and me could make a great duo 😂😂 https://t.co/kEXXZVyCfY — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 27, 2020

Mesut Ozil live-tweets Arsenal's Europa League game vs Rapid Wien, responds to AS Roma's invitation

Ozil mocked himself with a GIF for watching the game at home on TV and also offered his prediction ahead of the clash. After constantly providing updates on the game, a report from Eurosport claimed that Ozil might now be trying to pursue a career as a social media admin and linked the Arsenal outcast with Roma. However, on Wednesday, Ozil jokingly responded to Roma's invitation and claimed that he would pair up excellently with the club's iconic forward, Francesco Totti.

ALSO READ: Solskjaer Happy To Bide His Time With Van De Beek At United

Image Credits - Mesut Ozil Instagram