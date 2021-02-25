Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker's Father Jose Becker Dies After Drowning In Brazil

José Agostinho Becker, the father of Liverpool goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel Becker drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on Wednesday, said Brazilian police. In a statement on Twitter, the Brazilian professional football club expressed grief on the "sad news" while wishing the best for the Becker family.

It said “It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of our former goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel. Clube do Povo wishes strength to family and friends in this moment of so much pain.”

As per reports, Jose Becker, 57, had been reported missing hours before the announcement as he disappeared in what is being described by the police as a “dam”. Alisson and Muriel’s father died while swimming in a lake in Lavras do Sul in Brazil, local police reportedly said.

Jose was reported missing around 5 PM (local time) while the search teams from the local law enforcement department as well as the fire department went out around 9:30 PM. However, less than a couple of hours later, his body was found by a friend and an employee of the family estate.

Read - Tottenham Midfielder Dele Alli Scores ACROBATIC Goal, Likened To Chelsea's Giroud: WATCH

Read - Western Sydney Vs Melbourne City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, W-League Live

Alisson joined Liverpool in 2018

Alisson Becker had joined Liverpool back in 2018 from Roma and was voted FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper in 2019. Meanwhile, his younger brother Muriel is currently a goalkeeper for Fluminense out of Brazil. Jose reportedly had a strong influence on both his sons while growing up as they excelled in sports. Jose himself had served as an amateur goalkeeper in the city of Rio Grande do Sul. Both Alisson and Muriel played for the Professional Brazilian side Internacional. Soon after the news of Jose’s death emerged on the internet, condolences started pouring in from people across the globe.

Read - Champions League Results: Man City Hammer Monchengladbach, Real Madrid Defeat Atalanta

Read - Debinha, Julia Score And Brazil Downs Canada 2-0

Image credits: @alissonbecker/Instagram