Western Sydney Vs Melbourne City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, W-League Live

Western Sydney Wanderers FC Women's team will look to replicate their form as they did against Perth Glory when they take on Melbourne City in the W-League. The match will be played on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Here are the Western Sydney vs Melbourne City live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other details of the match.

Where to watch Western Sydney vs Melbourne City live?

There will be no official broadcast for the W-League in India. But the Western Sydney vs Melbourne City live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Western Sydney vs Melbourne City live:

Venue: Wanderers Football Park

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Western Sydney vs Melbourne City prediction and preview

Western Sydney arrive into the game following a close-edged victory against Perth Glory in the previous match. Julie-Ann Russell struck the only goal of the game in the final minute of the first half to win the tie for her side. Meanwhile, Melbourne Victory were handed a humiliating defeat by Sydney FC, with Remy Siemsen and Natalie Tobin netting a goal each for their side.

Western Sydney vs Melbourne City team news

Western Sydney will have to cope in the absence of Aideen Keane and Isabel Gomez due to their respective injuries. But the team have promoted three players to fill up the loopholes created by the absence of Keane and Gomez. Margaux Chauvet, Erica Halloway and Leena Khamis have been promoted.

The only way is up for our Wander Women who are set to take on City in a very exciting clash at our Football Park tonight #WSW #WSWvMCY pic.twitter.com/gg8E62NlAh — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) February 24, 2021

The injury list for Melbourne City have been prolonged ahead of the Western Sydney clash. Chelsea Blissett misses out due to an ACL injury, so does Sofia Sakalis for a similar reason. Tyla-Jay Vlajnic has been suspended for the clash while Julia Sardo has been excluded due to technical reasons.

Western Sydney vs Melbourne City probable XIs

Western Sydney: Sarah Willacy, Danika Matos, Nikola Orgill, Caitlin Cooper, Julie-Ann Russell, Sarah Hunter, Olivia Price, Libby Copus-Brown, Bryleeh Flo Henry, Teigan Collister, Georgia Yeoman-Dale.

Melbourne City: Teagan Micah, Jenna McCormick, Emma Checker, Tori Tumeth, Teigen Allen, Alex Chidiac, Noor Hoelsbrekken Eckhoff, Leah Davidson, Georgia Yeoman-Dale, Harriet Withers, Chinatsu Kira.

W-league standings update

Western Sydney have struggled for fine form since the start of the current season. They sit sixth in the W-League standings with seven points in eight games. Western Sydney have lost out three of the previous five games while bagging one win. On the other hand, Melbourne City have racked up just one win this season as they occupy the eighth spot in the competition. Melbourne City have conceded four defeats in the previous five games.

Western Sydney vs Melbourne City prediction

The two teams have struggled for fine form this season and hence the game is expected to end in a goalless draw.

Note: The Western Sydney vs Melbourne City prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: WS Wanderers FC Twitter