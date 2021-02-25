Tottenham Midfielder Dele Alli Scores ACROBATIC Goal, Likened To Chelsea's Giroud: WATCH

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has endured a difficult campaign under Jose Mourinho, often moving in and out of the lineup. But he was given an opportunity to prove himself on the field when Mourinho handed him a start against Wolfsberg in the second leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League. And the England international had an instant impact on the game as he scored an acrobatic goal to put his side in the front, while also assisting twice.

Europa League results: Dele Alli goal reminiscent of Giroud's finish vs Atletico Madrid

In the 10th minute, Matt Doherty angled a cross in the middle with Dele Alli displaying a moment of brilliance during the first touch before smashing an overhead kick with his second touch. In doing so, Alli replicated Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud's acrobatic finish against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

It was indeed a spectacular moment for the English midfielder. Alli has been struggling under Mourinho, having missed out on the Matchday squad in 11 games since the start of the current season. But he decided to put all blame of laziness to rest as he struck a sensational goal to put his side in the front.

Europa League results: Alli bags a goal and two assists for Tottenham

Alli had intended to prove his point to the manager. And a goal wasn't sufficient it seems. He thus went on to set up the second goal for the north Londoners. In the 50th minute, the 24-year-old midfielder produced an exceptional run on the left flank before directing an inch-perfect cross towards Carlos Vinicius.

There was no stopping for Alli despite a goal and an assist. The Spurs midfielder found Gareth Bale languishing around acres of space before angling a beautiful cross towards the Welshman, who struck it past the goal line to make it 3-0. Carlos Vinicius bagged his brace in the 83rd minute with Dane Scarlett acting as the provider this time around to finish the game 4-0.

Mourinho heaps praise on Dele Alli

Mourinho was seemingly impressed with his player's performance. Speaking to BT Sport, he said, "We had a difficult period, he had an injury and at the same time talk, talk, talk about staying or leaving. The market closed, the injury went and he started working with motivation. He is playing very well, I am not saying in this moment we have a starting line-up because of so many matches but it is coming."

Image courtesy: Spurs Twitter