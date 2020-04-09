Sadio Mane Reveals He Was On The Cusp Of Man United Move Before Joining Liverpool

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane admitted that he was thinking of a move to Man United before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2016. In the newly released Sadio Mane documentary, 'Made in Senegal', Reds manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the dreadful first encounter between the pair at Dortmund. The Liverpool attacker has achieved considerable success during his time at Anfield but was close to signing for Man United when Louis van Gaal was in charge of the Red Devils.

ALSO READ: Man Utd Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Believes It Would Be A 'big' Summer Transfer Window

Jurgen Klopp in Sadio Mane documentary 'Made in Senegal'

The 72-minute Sadio Mane documentary 'Made in Senegal' is narrated by the 27-year-old Liverpool forward as he explains his journey from a small village in Africa and his meteoric rise in the Premier League, In the recently released Sadio Mane documentary which also features the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool head coach explains a grim encounter between the pair at Borussia Dortmund. Klopp believed that Sadio Mane was a 'rapper' when he played for Red Bull Salzburg due to his angled baseball hat and blonde streak. Klopp admitted that he is usually quite good at reading people but misread his first experience with Mane.

'He looked like a rapper starting out. I thought, "I don't have time for this"'



Jurgen Klopp opens up on the first time he met Sadio Manehttps://t.co/BUmvGOSjNx pic.twitter.com/bnpcCrvGF5 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 8, 2020

ALSO READ: Who Are The Liverpool Owners? Here's Everything About Fenway Sports Group And John Henry

Sadio Mane reveals thinking of Man United move

Having been snubbed by Jurgen Klopp earlier in his career, Sadio Mane was keen on making a statement in the Premier League. His impressive displays for Southampton attracted interest from suitors in the Premier League including Man United and Liverpool. At the time, Louis van Gaal was head coach of Man United and Mane lifted the lid on his thoughts of joining the red side of Manchester. While speaking to The Times, Mane explained that his agent and himself were thinking of a move to join Man United after Klopp was appointed at the helm at Liverpool. Mane even met up with Louis van Gaal and an offer from Man United was on the table in his final season with the Saints

Sadio Mane admits he was 'thinking about Man Utd' before Liverpool transferhttps://t.co/n1GGdBPz8J pic.twitter.com/cwDCgDVwTI — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 9, 2020

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Teaches Football Tricks To Former Man United Teammate Paul Pogba: Watch

Fortunately, for Klopp and Mane, the pair were eager to work with each other. In the summer of 2016, Liverpool splashed a transfer fee of £34 million ($42m) to sign Mane from south coast club Southampton. Ever since joining Liverpool, Mane has scored an impressive 77 goals in 161 appearances across all competitions also playing a massive part in the club winning the Champions League last season.

ALSO READ: Tottenham's Jose Mourinho Accepts Breaking Social Distancing Rules Amidst UK Lockdown