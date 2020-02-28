Man United Fans Mock Former Liverpool Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet With 'Gerrard Slip' Chant

Manchester United fans mocked former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet by chanting ‘Gerrard Slip’ after the goalkeeper slipped on the pitch. The Red Devils played against Club Brugge in the Europa League and defeated their opponents by a 5-0 margin to secure their spot in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Man United vs Club Brugge highlights: Fans chant ‘Are you Gerrard in disguise?’

Simon Mignolet slips while taking a goal kick,#mufc fans: ‘Are you Gerrard in disguise?’ 🤣🙌 pic.twitter.com/9CQyCf0mnZ — OldTraffordFaithful (@OTFaithful) February 27, 2020

During the second half of the game, Simon Mignolet slipped to the ground after taking a goal kick. This was followed by hilarious chants from Man United fans who were present at Old Trafford. The fans reportedly chanted, ‘Are you Gerrard in disguise?’ Simon Mignolet’s slip re-ignited memories of a time when the ‘Gerrard slip’ was in vogue. Fans compared Mignolet’s slip against Man United to that of Steven Gerrard when the latter was playing against Chelsea in 2014. The 'Gerrard slip' led to Liverpool’s defeat, and the Reds ultimately lost the Premier League title to Manchester City in dramatic fashion.

Man United vs Club Brugge highlights: Red Devils score five past their opponents

Manchester United scored five past Club Brugge in the second leg of the tie to secure their spot in the next round of Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side received a penalty after a shot from Scott McTominay was blocked through Deli’s arm. Bruno Fernandes displayed great composure to net it in the 27th minute.

Man United vs Club Brugge highlights: Solskjaer's side qualify for the next round of UEL

Odion Ighalo scored his maiden goal for Man United in the 34th minute of the game. It was a result of a great effort from Juan Mata to get into the box. He managed to cut it back towards Ighalo. Scott McTominay struck United’s third goal of the night from the edge of the box in the 41st minute. It was followed by Fred netting it in after great work from Jesse Lingard in the 82nd minute.

Fred doubled his goal tally of the night when he scored in the injury time of the game, taking United’s aggregate score to 6-1 in the two legs. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will next play against Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

